Sports, Wednesday, February 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling: New London, NDWB-Danville Fall in Regional Team Dual:

Both New London and Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville fell in their opening round bout at yesterday’s Regional Team Dual tournament.

New London squared off with Alburnett, while NDWB-Danville matched up with Albia.

The full results are below:

New London vs. Alburnett:

145 — Dominic Lopez (New London) wins via fall (1:09) over Luke Schneider (Alburnett) — NL 6, Alburnett 0

152 — Josh Glendening (New London) loses via fall (5:34) to Carson Klosterman (Alburnett) — NL 6, Alburnett 6

160 — Michael Raines loses via fall (4:19) to Gunnar Keeney (Alburnett) — Alburnett 12, NL 6

170 — Boden Pickle wins via fall (0:52) over Hayden Baker (Alburnett) — Alburnett 12, NL 12

182 — Lee Sloan (Alburnett) wins via forfeit — Alburnett 18, NL 12

195 — Tyler Olmstead (Alburnett) wins via forfeit — Alburnett 24, NL 12

220 — Kolby Morris (Alburnett) wins via forfeit — Alburnett 30, NL 12

285 — Mason Olmstead (Alburnett) wins via fall (3:10) over Brody Butterbaugh (New London) — Alburnett 36, New London 12

106 — Double Forfeit

113 — Reed Callahan (Alburnett) wins via forfeit — Alburnett 42, NL 12

120 — Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (21-6) over Brendan Brown (Alburnett) — Alburnett 42, NL 17

126 — Blaine McGraw (Alburnett) wins via forfeit — Alburnett 48, NL 17

132 — Brody Neighbor (Alburnett) wins via forfeit — Alburnett 54, NL 17

138 — Noah Mackey (Alburnett) wins via forfeit — Alburnett 60, NL 17

Alburnett was then defeated by Lisbon as the second-ranked Lions advanced to the Class 1A State Dual Tournament next Wednesday in Des Moines.

Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville vs. Albia:

113 — Brodie Conner (Albia) wins by forfeit — Albia 6, NDWB-Danville 0

120 — Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:30) over Dawson Bennett (Albia) — Albia 6, NDWB-Danville 6

126 — Logan Carter (Albia) wins via fall (0:25) over Kynnick Cristofferson (NDWB-Danville) — Albia 12, NDWB-Danville 6

132 — Justin Keller (Albia) wins via fall (3:40) over Lyblie Cristofferson (NDWB-Danville) — Albia 18, NDWB-Danville 6

138 — Isiah Fenton (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (0:44) over Bode Thompson (Albia) — Albia 18, NDWB-Danville 12

145 — Eli Zanoni (Albia) wins via forfeit — Albia 24, NDWB-Danville 12

152 — Stephen Conley (Albia) wins via forfeit — Albia 30, NDWB-Danville 12

160 — River Belger (NDWB-Danville) wins via decision (8-2) over Cameron Kamerick (Albia) — Albia 30, NDWB-Danville 15

170 — Devin Kimball (Albia) wins via forfeit — Albia 36, NDWB-Danville 15

182 — Double Forfeit

195 — Brett Haubrich (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (0:34) over Carter Kamerick (Albia) — Albia 36, NDWB-Danville 21

220 — Paul Ballard (Albia) wins via forfeit — Albia 42, NDWB-Danville 21

285 — Aiden Kniffen (NDWB-Danville) wins via forfeit — Albia 42, NDWB-Danville 27

106 — Carter Anderson (Albia) wins via forfeit — Albia 48, NDWB-Danville 27

Albia was then beaten by No. 4 Davenport Assumption, as the Knights moved on to the Class 2A State Dual Tournament in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Boys’ Basketball: New London Wins Again, Other Prep Finals

Devin Swanson and Kade Benjamin each poured in 23 points as New London rolled to another Super Conference win last night, besting Holy Trinity 71-53.

The win meant the Tigers are now officially Super Conference South Division Champions as they upped their season ledger to 15-4 overall and 14-2 in conference play.

Blaise Porter chipped in with 16 for the Tigers, who have won five straight games.

Holy Trinity was lead by Vasin Thurman and Chandler Rung, who both had 14.

The Crusaders fell to an even 10-10 and 8-8 in Super Conference bouts.

Next up for New London is a matchup with No. 8 (2A) Pekin as a part of the Super Conference Boys’ Shootout Games.

Notre Dame 77, WACO 42

Notre Dame jumped out a a 28-11 lead in the first quarter as the Nikes stormed to a 77-42 Super Conference win over WACO last night.

Brady Oleson had 18 points to lead Notre Dame, while Josh Smith chipped in with 13.

WACO was led by Kolten Connelly and Vincent Jones, who each provided eight points.

Notre Dame closes their regular 1season with a record of 12-6, they’ll await the winner of a Class 1A preliminary round matchup between Winfield-Mount Union and Columbus — a game you can hear on KILJ this Friday.

WACO is now 3-17 and 1-13 in the Super Conference.

Just one other final last night:

Keokuk 60, West Burlington 42

Boys’ Basketball: MP-Burlington Now Set for Thursday:

For the third time in the last week, the Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team will try to play Burlington in a Southeast Conference bout.

The matchup, originally scheduled for last Thursday, was postponed then because of weather.

Moved to Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the game was again postponed due to wintry conditions, moved to tonight.

However, with a shortage of officials available tonight, the game needed to be moved again.

Mount Pleasant head coach Eric Rawson has told KILJ the game will now be played Thursday at Mount Pleasant with JV starting at 6:00 p.m. and the varsity game getting going at 7:30 p.m.

Unfortunately due to the KILJ Tournament Trail starting — we’ll be at Winfield-Mount Union-Holy Trinity — there will be no radio coverage of that contest.

Girls Basketball: Van Buren Wins, Danville Falls in Regional Action:

Van Buren got 23 points and 16 boards from senior star Isabel Manning as Van Buren got back into the win column with a 55-38 win over Wapello last night.

Manning, the state’s leading scorer, broke 1,500 points in her illustrious career with the 23 last night.

Zoe Best had 14 for the Warriors as well, while Lindy Massner lead Wapello with 12.

Van Buren closes their regular season at 14-5, Wapello is now 8-12.

Fort Madison 62, Danville 45

What a year it’s been for the Bloodhounds. Fort Madison won their 16th game yesterday, improving to a sterling 16-2, in a 62-45 win over Danville.

Brandy Walker led the Bloodhounds with 21 points and seven glassers, while Malarie Ross — who is vying for the Conference Player of the Year Award — added 18.

Ava Smith was the high-point player for Danville, scoring 11.

Danville moved to 6-13.

Women’s College Basketball: Clark, Joens Named to Naismith Trophy List:

Iowa freshman Caitlyn Clark and Ashley Joens of Iowa State have both been named to the 2021 Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List.

The list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists on March 2 before narrowing again to four finalists on March 19.

The award is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s basketball player in the country.

Clark, who hails from Des Moines, is averaging 25.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists in her freshman campaign for Iowa, while Joens a native of Iowa City, is averaging 23.7 points and 9.2 rebounds this year for Bill Fennelly’s Iowa State Cyclones.