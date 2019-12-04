Sports, Wednesday, December 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team started their season with a tough loss last night at home versus Cedar Rapids Xavier, 54-43.

The Saints used a 16-6 3rd quarter run to pull away for the victory, after the Panthers chipped the Saints lead to five at halftime.

Keegan Kohorst had 11 points to go along with five boards to lead the Panthers.

Jaxon Hoyle also had 11 points, he sunk three treys despite the loss.

Mount Pleasant shot 4-of-16 from three-point land.

The Panthers, now 0-1, will be off until Friday, when they travel to take on Fort Madison.

You can hear that game here on KILJ-FM beginning at 7:30 p.m, they’ll tip at 7:45 p.m.

Other area boys’ game last night:

WACO 53, Wapello 38 Nik Coble had 15 points to lead the way for WACO, while Pietro Vannini had 14. Caden Thomas led Wapello with 15 points.

New London 65, Central Lee 36 Grant Swanson had 26 points and 11 boards as New London cruised to an opening season victory. Blaise Porter and Kade Benjamin also were in double figures in the win.

Pekin 56, Winfield-Mount Union 38. Winfield fell victim to a 17-6 third quarter run by Pekin falling behind by 20 heading into the fourth quarter.

Danville 55, Holy Trinity 52 (OT)

It was also a busy night on the girls’ circuit with several area schools in action.

Central Lee 39, New London 31 Layney Loyd had a game high 14 points and seven boards for the Tigers.

Pekin 42, Winfield-Mount Union 40 Farah Nelson recorded a double-double, posting 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolves, despite the loss.

Wapello 57, WACO 26 Four Arrows punched double figure scoring as Wapello cruised to their victory. WACO was led by Morgan Graber’s 11 points.

#14 Mediapolis 70, Columbus 25

#6 (2A) Van Buren 63, #13 (3A) West Burlington 43

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team fell in their first match of the season last night, 55-24 to Columbus.

Earning victories for the Panthers were Abby Blint, Corbin Broker (120, via fall), Carson Coleman (126), and Tyler Raub (138, via fall)

The Panther wrestling team will be at Wapello this weekend.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women’s basketball team opened up conference play with a phenomenal 79-40 win over the Principia College Panthers, last night.

The Tigers came ready to play from the very beginning as Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) put three three-pointers away within the first minute and a half of the game, all three assisted by Morgan McCrea (JR/Hattiesburg, MS).

From there, the rout was on.

The Tigers had four players in double figures.

McCrea led with 18, Maddie Williamson (FR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) had 17, Massner put up 16, and Sydney Farrar (FR/Charlotte, ME) added 12. McCrea was also able to lead in assists, tallying 7 for the night. Massner had a double-double tonight with 10 rebounds, leading the Tigers on the boards.

The win was head coach Temaine Wright’s first at Iowa Wesleyan. The Tigers will be back in action this weekend at Westminster.

Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team came from behind to defeat Principia in the nightcap, 92-85.

The Tigers had six players in double figures in the win.

Alex Dentlinger (SO/New London, IA) led the team with 19 points, 15 of which came from three-point land.

Marvin Saintolien (JR/Miami, FL) followed with 18.

Jake Neubauer (SR/Amana, IA) and Kaleb Cresswell (SO/Fort Madison, IA) both added 13.

Austin Banks (SR/Apopka, FL) recorded 12 points and Alberto Torres (JR/Madrid, Spain) finished with 10.

Now 3-3, the Tigers will be off until Saturday when they travel to Westminster. They’ll tip at 3:00 p.m.

Prep Bowling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther bowling team swept West Burlington-Notre Dame last night at King Pins Bowling Center.

The Panthers boys won 2,356-1,832, while the girls took care of business 1,782-1,325.

Ethan Oilar led the Panther boys with a 380 series while Levi Mills bowled a 357 series.

Alexis Wohlleber bowled a 286 for the Panther girls.

Gillian Anderson added a series 258.