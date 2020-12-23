Sports, Wednesday, December 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Panther Boys’ Stun Burlington in Double OT Thriller:

Dewon Trent scored 27 points, while Brevin Wilson added 22 as the Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team outlasted Burlington 88-80 in double overtime last night, in a game that was originally scheduled for January 26th.

Burlington tied the game in the fourth quarter with a 22-16 run which deadlocked the game at 66 at the end of regulation.

The teams then traded blows in the first overtime, with the game remaining tied at 76.

Mount Pleasant then went on a 12-4 run in double overtime, ultimately pulling them to 4-4 on the year.

Sam Jerrell added 13 points in the win for Mount Pleasant.

Michael Alexander led the Greyhounds, who are now 0-2, with 23 points.

The Panthers will be off until January 4th, when they scrap with New London.

Other boys’ finals from around the area last night:

West Burlington 95, Cardinal 74 Darian Johnson poured in a game-high 31 points as the Falcons improved to 5-2.

Central Lee 59, New London 55 Jaxon Betker had 17 points, while Dylan Stuecker had 14 as the Hawks upset New London. It was just Central Lee’s second win of the year. New London is now 5-1.

Wapello 65, Mediapolis 46 One of the top players in the area, Wapello’s Maddox Griffin had 30 points to lead Wapello to a 19-point victory last night. Mediapolis slumped to 0-7. Wapello stayed unblemished at 6-0.

Winfield-Mount Union 55, Louisa-Muscatine 36 Freshman Cam Buffington paced the Wolves with 36 points as Winfield-Mount Union rolled to a Super Conference win. Winfield-Mount Union is now 3-2.



Lopreato Shines Again:

Sophomore superstar Andrea Lopreato scored 18 points, while Kenna Lamm chipped in with 10 as the Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team picked up an easy 55-15 win over Burlington last night.

Tristian Shull added eight points for Curt Watson’s group who improved to 4-4.

Alexis Standard had nine of the 15 points for Burlington.

Mount Pleasant will be off until January 4th, when they hookup with New London.

Other girls finals last night:

No. 11 Winfield-Mount Union 46, Louisa-Muscatine 32 Bradie Buffington paced the No. 11 Wolves with 23 points, as Winfield-Mount Union stayed perfect with a 46-32 win over Louisa-Muscatine. The Wolves are now 9-0 and a perfect 4-0 in Super Conference play.

Central Lee 68, New London 41

Mediapolis 47, Wapello 38

No. 14 (1A) Notre Dame 67, Holy Trinity 19

No. 11 (3A) West Burlington 80, Cardinal 29

Men’s College Hoops:

No. 4 Iowa 70, Purdue 55

Luka Garza scored 22 points and added nine rebounds while Joe Wieskamp added 17 points and nine boards as Iowa won their Big Ten Conference opener over Purdue 70-55.

Iowa improved to 7-1 on the year.

The Hawks are idle until Friday, when they travel to Williams Arena in Minneapolis to battle the Golden Gophers.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.

Drake 88, North Dakota 55

Shanquan Hemphill scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and four steals for Drake in an easy 88-55 win over North Dakota (1-8).

Hemphill was one of four Bulldogs in double figures, with Tremell Murphy, Roman Penn and Garret Sturtz also getting it done offensively.

Drake will be off until Sunday, when they link up with Indiana State.

Hall Named Doak Walker Finalist:

Iowa State running back Breece Hall has been named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award.

Hall is joined as a finalist by Alabama’s Najee Harris and Clemson’s Travis Etienne.

The sophomore rushed for 1,436 rushing yards and 19 scores this season while churning out eight 100+ yard games.

The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation’s top running back.

Iowa’s Nixon to the Outland Trophy Finalist List:

Iowa’s Daviyon Nixon has been picked as a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

The award given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman also announced Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg and Alex Leatherwood of Alabama as finalists.

Nixon led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).