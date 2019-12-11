Sports, Wednesday, December 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletics will be hosting a press conference to announce and introduce the new head football coach of the Tiger Football program.

The event will be held in the Espy-McCurdy Conference Room of the Howe Student Activity Center on campus this Thursday, December 12th, at 11:00 am.

All media, staff, faculty, students, alumni, and members of the community are invited to attend.

Please direct all questions to Derek Zander, Director of Athletics, or Courtney Carl, Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications.

Prep Basketball:

Keegan Kohorst poured in a game-high 16 points, as the Mount Pleasant Panther varsity boys’ basketball team clipped West Burlington 57-38, last night.

Kohorst started the game 4-of-4 from three point land as the Panthers led wire-to-wire.

Clayton Lowery added a season high 15 points for Mount Pleasant, while Brody Bender finished with 10.

Darian Johnson led the Falcons with 12 points while Marvion Jackson added 10.

Mount Pleasant, now 2-2, will be off until Friday when they host Keokuk.

West Burlington, 1-2, will welcome in Cardinal on Friday.

Other scores from the boys’ side of things last night:

WACO 73, Cardinal 39 Drew Kissell had 23 for the Warriors in the win.

Holy Trinity 43, New London 42

Central Lee 49, Van Buren 41 Central Lee will host WACO this Friday, while Van Buren will be at Danville.

Mediapolis 56, Hillcrest Academy 52

Wapello 69, Columbus 39

Switching to girls’ hoops, Mount Pleasant trailed by only eight at recess, but 39 turnovers allowed West Burlington to catapult into a 20-7 third quarter run, as the Falcons defeated Mount Pleasant 64-31 in a non-conference matchup, last night.

Sydney Marlow led all scorers with 25 points, one of three Falcons in double figures.

Leah Collier added 15, while Annaka Harris chipped in with 13.

Elli Liechty was the high-point scorer for the Panthers with six.

Now 1-3, Mount Pleasant will play at Keokuk this Friday night.

In other girls’ action from our area last night:

#6 Van Buren 64, Central Lee 32 Van Buren is at Danville on Friday, while Central Lee will host WACO

Holy Trinity 55, New London 43 The Crusaders improved to 3-1, they’ll scrap with Notre Dame this Friday, while New London hosts Lone Tree.

Cardinal 27, WACO 24

Wapello 48, Columbus 9

#12 Mediapolis 75, Hillcrest Academy 17

Prep Wrestling:

Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union rolled over English Valleys/Tri County, last night, 60-27.

The Wildcats picked up 3 forfeits in the victory, as well.

Winning matches were: Cameron Rice, Robert Loveless, Chance Malone, Seth Schurr, Adam Martinez, Lance Scorpil and Jeff Horback.

College Cross Country:

The Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Department has named Sierra Howardson (SO/Danville, IA) as the November Student-Athlete of the Month.

Howardson was an instrumental leader to the Tiger cross country programs during the fall season.

Howardson is a three-time Iowa Wesleyan record holder, holding the top spot in the 4000m, 6000m, and the 3000m steeplechase. She led the Tigers throughout the 2019-20 season and was able to secure the honor of 2nd Team All-Conference by running her best 6k time of the season at the SLIAC Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

Howardson will also be competing on the Women’s Track & Field team that will begin competitions on February 1st in Grinnell, Iowa.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team is back on the hardwood tonight as they travel to Mount Vernon tonight for a matchup against former Mount Pleasant High School standout Jordan Magnani and the Cornell College Rams.

Magnani posted 14 points, 7 boards and 7 dimes in last year’s game between the two schools.

Both teams enter tonight with a record of 3-4.

They’ll tip at 7:00 p.m.