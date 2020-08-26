Sports, Wednesday, August 26th

Barta: AD’s Were Not a Part of Big Ten Vote:

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says there was a vote by the Big Ten presidents and chancellors on August 11 to cancel the fall football season.

The league made the move less than a week after released a revised schedule.

More shocking, Barta says, was the fact that Big Ten Athletic Directors were not part of the vote.

“I’m not prepared or qualified to say who voted which way. I don’t think there is an intention for that to become public. I love this conference, so immediately — if that decision has been made — how do we get back to playing sports as fast as possible, safely?” Barta explained.

With a projected 100 million dollar loss, Iowa cut four sports last week: men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving as well as men’s tennis.

Barta says the cuts will save the department about five million dollars per year.

Iowa is also working on a plan to cover an expected deficit of between 60 and 75 million dollars.

Area Volleyball Returns Tomorrow:

Tomorrow will be a busy night of area volleyball as teams get tonight off.

In the Southeast Conference tomorrow, Mount Pleasant will travel to Evans Middle School in Ottumwa for a varsity triangular against Davis County and Ottumwa.

They’ll begin play at 5:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant is 0-2 on the season.

In the Super Conference tomorrow night West Burlington will travel to Burlington for a non-conference varsity bout.

Winfield-Mount Union will open their season as they take on Keokuk at Keokuk.

West Burlington-Burlington will begin at 7:00 p.m, while Winfield-Mount Union-Keokuk will have first serve at 7:15 p.m.

Iowa State Jumps Ahead of Iowa in AP Top 25:

The Iowa State Cyclone football team is #23, while the Hawkeyes are #24 in the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Here’s the full poll:

AP TOP 25

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (21)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma (2)

6. LSU (1)

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. USC

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

MLB Scoreboard (8/25):

Houston 6 LA Angels 3 — 7 innings (Game 1)

LA Angels 12 Houston 5 — 7 innings (Game 2)

Miami 4 NY Mets 0 — 7 innings (Game 1)

Miami 3, NY Mets 0 — 7 innings (Game 2)

Philadelphia 8, Washington 3

Boston 9, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Oakland 10, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, LA Dodgers 8 — 11 innings