Sports, Wednesday, August 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Football Looks to Keep Playoff Streak Alive:

After graduating as much as talent as anybody in the state last year, the New London football team still made waves.

And as head coach Mark McSorley embarks on his fourth season with the Tigers, the expectations remain the same: dominate the district and make the playoffs.

Under McSorley’s watch, New London has morphed into an 8-man power winning the 2018 State Championship, a season where he was named the 8-man Coach of the Year — that result sandwiched in between playoff berths in 2017 and 2019.

After finishing last season 6-3, suffering a first round playoff loss to eventual 8-man State Champion Don Bosco, New London’s group will have a different look this year graduating 16 seniors.

They do return quarterbacks Blaise Porter, Dom Lopez and Ethan Streeter, DB Ryan Richey, RB Caydin Wahls, DE Boden Pickle, OLB Currey Jacobs and DL Carter Allen.

Their big loss will be replacing the production of running back Shea Summerfield, who finished 3rd in the state last year with 34 rushing touchdowns and over 2,000 yards rushing.

And while a player like Summerfield is truly irreplaceable, McSorely believes his team first approach this year will help mitigate the loss of their star tailback.

“We have a good “team” atmosphere with a few of our players accepting new roles in different positions” head coach Mark McSorley told KILJ.

“We have been working on some new concepts offensively and the players are adapting and learning quickly.”

New London will open their truncated season on August 28th at Moravia.

Here’s their full schedule:

8/28: at Moravia

9/4: WACO

9/11: Montezuma

9/18: at Lone Tree

9/25: Winfield-Mount Union

10/9: at Twin Cedars

Iowa State Men’s Basketball Program Well Represented in NBA Playoffs:

The Iowa State men’s basketball team has eight former players on NBA rosters and all eight have qualified for the playoffs, which started this week in Orlando, Florida.

Iowa State has the third-most former players in the playoffs, trailing only Kentucky (14) and Duke (9).

Here’s the full list of Cyclone alumni in the NBA:

Deonte Burton — Oklahoma City Thunder

Abdel Nader — Oklahoma City Thunder

Talen Horton-Tucker — Los Angeles Lakers

Naz Long — Indiana Pacers

Monte Morris — Denver Nuggets

Georges Niang — Utah Jazz

Marial Shayok — Philadelphia 76ers

Matt Thomas — Toronto Raptors

MLB Scoreboard (8/19):

Houston 2, Colorado 1 — 11 innings

San Francisco 8, LA Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 6, NY Yankees 3

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3 — 10 innings

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

LA Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

NY Mets 8, Miami 3

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Toronto 8, Baltimore 7 — 10 inn

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 4

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3 — 12 innings