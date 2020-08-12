Sports, Wednesday, August 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Big Ten Conference Postpones 2020 Season:

The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In making its decision, which was based on multiple factors, the Big Ten Conference relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

The fall sports included in this announcement are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

The Big Ten Conference will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring.

Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.

American Rivers Conference Postpones Four Fall Sports:

The American Rivers Conference Presidents Council has announced the postponement of four sports from the fall to the spring semester.

Those sports are football, women’s and men’s soccer, and volleyball.

The conference intends to go forward with fall competition in women’s and men’s cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis.

The conference now will focus on its plans for movement of the previously mentioned sports to the spring semester along with full conference competition in cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis.

Last Friday, the NCAA Board of Governors put new mandates in its fall plan, the most concerning of which was the requirement to test frequently with short windows for test results in several sports.

Prior to Friday’s announcement, the NCAA’s member schools had the latitude to use local and state guidelines in their approach to safely practice and competition for the fall.

The discussion of winter sports also will take high priority in the coming weeks, per conference officials.

The conference sponsors women’s and men’s basketball, women’s and men’s indoor track and field, and wrestling in the winter.

Big 12 Plans to Move Forward:

While the Big Ten and PAC-12 cancelled up shop yesterday, officials from the Big 12 remain steadfast in having a fall sports season this year.

Several reports have indicated that a revised conference schedule could be released by the Big 12 as early as today, with first conference games being played by September 26th.

The same could be said for the ACC and SEC who remain in lock step with the Big 12 in playing football this fall among Power Five conferences.

Iowa State was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll after finishing last year 7-6, earning a berth to the Camping World Bowl.

MLB Scoreboard (8/12):

Toronto 5, Miami 4 — 10 innings

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5 — 10 innings

New York Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 4

Washington 2, New York Mets 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9 — 10 inn

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

Texas 4, Seattle 2

San Francisco 7, Houston 6 — 10 innings

Los Angeles Angels 6, Oakland 0

San Diego 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 2