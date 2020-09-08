Sports, Tuesday, September 8th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Falls, Other Area Scores:

Mount Pleasant fell behind 21-0, rallied back to tie it at 21-21 seconds into the third quarter, only to see Tipton outscore them 26-7 over the final 24 minutes, as Tipton took down Mount Pleasant 47-28 last Friday night in a non-district matchup at Tipton High School.

Tipton quarterback Peyton Elijah had two long rushing scores and Levi Daniels took the game over in the fourth quarter as Tipton avoided their first 0-2 to start to a season since 2011.

Mount Pleasant quarterback Jack Johnson had two touchdowns through the air, both to Brevin Wilson.

The first tied the game at 21 on the opening drive of the third quarter.

The second cut the lead in half at 35-28 after Wilson lept over a Tipton corner, stiff-armed another to ground en route a 68-yard score.

Mount Pleasant had a chance to tie the game up at 35 in the 4th quarter with a just a shade under eight minutes remaining, but Tipton’s defense stiffened and forced the Panthers to punt from their own end zone.

Minutes later Tipton had a 41-28 lead.

Jack Johnson was then intercepted — the first turnover of the year for the Panthers — swelling the Tipton lead, and final, to 47-28.

The Panthers were seeking their first 2-0 start since the 2017.

Mount Pleasant, now 1-1, will take on Fairfield on the road this Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., coverage on KILJ-FM will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Other area games last night:

West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Fairfield 14 Trojans fall to 1-1.

Mediapolis 34, Wapello 24 Mediapolis has now won seven consecutive over Wapello.

Fort Madison 28, Centerville 12 Bloodhounds improve to 2-0

Sigourney-Keota 48, LaPorte City 14

New London 50, WACO 10 New London now 2-0, as they explode for the forty-point win. WACO falls to 1-1.

Van Buren 40, Central lee 21 Van Buren forced six Central Lee turnovers.

Montezuma 73, Winfield-Mount Union 32

Davenport North 40, Burlington 7

Washington 33, Solon 18 Demons improve to 2-0.



KILJ Area Without Much Love in Radio Iowa Poll:

The latest installment of the Radio Iowa football poll leaves Southeast Iowa off much of the list.

Here’s the full poll:

Class 4A

1. Dowling Catholic (2-0), LW #3 @ Johnston

2. Southeast Polk (2-0), LW #4 @ DSM East

3. Cedar Falls (2-0), LW #5 @ C.R. Prairie

4. WDM Valley (1-1), LW #1 Idle

5. Urbandale (2-0), LW #7 vs C.B. Abraham Lincoln

6. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0), LW #8 vs Iowa City High

7. Waukee (1-1), LW #10 @ Ankeny Centennial

8. Ankeny (1-1), LW #3 @ Fort Dodge

9. Iowa City West (2-0), LW (X) @ Waterloo West

10.Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-1), LW #6 vs C.R. Jefferson

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (2-0), LW #1 vs Perry

2. Harlan (2-0), LW #2 vs #7 Glenwood

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0), LW #3 vs Clear Creek-Amana

4. Lewis Central (2-0), LW #4 vs Creston

5. West Delaware (3-0), LW #5 @ Decorah

6. Davenport Assumption (2-0), LW (X) vs Marion (Thur)

7. Glenwood (2-0), LW (X) @ #2 Harlan

8. Grinnell (1-1), LW #8 @ Newton

9. Washington (2-0), LW #10 vs Fort Madison

10.Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1), LW #6 vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (2-0), LW #1 @ Chariton

2. Williamsburg (2-0), LW #2 @ Davis County

3. West Lyon (2-0), LW #4 VS MOC-Floyd Valley

4. Waukon (1-1), LW #6 @ New Hampton

5. West Liberty (2-0), LW #7 vs Maquoketa

6. Sioux Center (2-0), LW #10 vs Sheldon

7. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0), LW (X) @ #8 Unity Christian

8. Unity Christian (2-0), LW #9 vs #7 Central Lyon/GLR

9. Clear Lake (1-1), LW #3 vs Iowa Falls-Alden

10.Monticello (2-0), LW (X) vs Anamosa

Class 1A

1. OABCIG (2-0), LW #1 vs Missouri Valley

2. South Central Calhoun (2-0), LW #2 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL

3. Van Meter (2-0), LW #5 @ Panorama

4. Underwood (2-0), LW #7 vs MVAOCOU

5. Emmetsburg (2-0), LW #10 vs Hinton

6. Sigourney-Keota (2-0), LW (X) @ Louisa-Muscatine

7. West Branch (1-1), LW #4 vs Cascade

8. Mount Ayr (2-0), LW (X) @ Pleasantville

9. Dike-New Hartford (1-1), LW #3 vs South Hamilton

10.Woodward-Granger (2-0), LW (X) @ ACGC

Class A

1. Grundy Center (2-0), LW #1 vs North Mahaska

2. Saint Ansgar (2-0), LW #2 @ Nashua-Plainfield

3. Iowa City Regina (1-1), LW #3 @ North Cedar

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0), LW #4 @ Alburnett

5. Wapsie Valley (2-0), LW #5 @ #9 MFL-Mar-Mac

6. South Winneshiek (2-0), LW #7 @ Clayton Ridge

7. Lisbon (2-0), LW #8 vs Columbus Jct.

8. West Hancock (1-1), LW #9 vs Algona Garrigan

9. MFL-Mar-Mac (2-0), LW (X) vs #5 Wapsie Valley

10.Logan-Magnolia (2-0), LW (X) @ Westwood

8-player

1. Don Bosco (1-0), LW #1 @ Central City

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0), LW #2 Idle

3. Audubon (2-0), LW #3 @ West Harrison/Whiting

4. Montezuma (2-0), LW #4 @ New London

5. Fremont-Mills (2-0), LW #5 @ East Mills

6. Newell-Fonda (2-0), LW #6 vs West Bend-Mallard

7. CAM (Anita) (2-0), LW #7 vs East Union

8. Springville (2-0), LW #8 vs Clarksville

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0), LW #9 @ BGM

10.Easton Valley (2-0), LW #10 @ Lansing Kee

Panther XC Goes 8th, 6th at Pella, Saturday:

The Mount Pleasant Panther cross country teams competed at the Pella Invite on Saturday — the girls finished 6th, while the boys finished 8th out of nine schools in the large school division.

Abby Blint was Mount Pleasant’s top finisher on the girls side, taking 8th place overall in a time of 21:45.1.

Cristina Carthey finished 19th, while Belle Meador ran 23:43.3 for 31st.

Norwalk won the girls’ large school division with 22 points.

On the boys’ side, Luke Ryon ran 18:55.5 good for 32nd to pace the Panthers. Ben Carthey, Logan Lee and Nate McWilliams all were top-40 finishers for the Panthers.

Both teams will race at the Waterworks Invite in Fairfield on Thursday.

Varsity racing will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Loaded Volleyball Slate Today:

It will be a busy night in the Super Conference and in the Southeast Conference tonight as several clubs are back in action following the long weekend.

Super Conference:

Highland at Mediapolis

Danville at New London

Cardinal at Van Buren County

West Burlington at WACO

Winfield-Mount Union at Wapello

Southeast Conference:

Washington at Fairfield

Mount Pleasant at Keokuk

All varsity games are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.