Sports, Tuesday, September 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

This Friday’s matchup at Mapleleaf will now be a ranked one. The latest Radio Iowa poll announced yesterday tabbed Mount Pleasant as the #10 team in the state in 3A, following their 42-20 at Clear Creek-Amana to start their year.

Mount Pleasant will host #5 Pella, who defeated Dallas Center-Grimes 14-0 last Friday.

Glenwood and Norwalk join Mount Pleasant as teams in the top-10 that were previously unranked.

You can hear Friday’s Mount Pleasant vs. Pella game right here on KILJ and KILJ.com.

Here’s the full Class 3A ranking:

Western Dubuque (1-0), LW #1 vs 2A #4 Williamsburg Solon (1-0), LW #2 vs West Liberty Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #3 @ Decorah North Scott (1-0), LW #4 @ Davenport Central Pella (1-0), LW #5 @ #10 Mount Pleasant Lewis Central (1-0), LW (X) vs Carlisle Norwalk (1-0), LW (X) vs Dallas Center-Grimes Davenport Assumption (1-0), LW (X) @ Dubuque Wahlert Glenwood (1-0), LW (X) @ Sioux City Heelan Mount Pleasant (1-0), LW (X) vs #5 Pella

In 8-man, the New London Tigers stayed at #6 after an idle week. Two weeks ago the Tigers defeated the Williams Bay (WI) Bulldogs 60-0.

They’ll host Moravia this weekend.

Here’s the entire 8-man ranking:

Don Bosco (1-0), LW #1 vs Baxter Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW #2 @ Coon Rapids-Bayard Fremont-Mills (1-0), LW #3 @ #8 Audubon Turkey Valley (1-0), LW #4 vs Gladbrook-Reinbeck Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW #5 @ Boyer Valley New London (1-0), LW #6 vs Moravia Iowa Valley (1-0), LW #8 @ S.E. Warren Audubon (1-1), LW #7 vs #3 Fremont-Mills Lenox (2-0), LW #10 vs Melcher-Dallas Glidden-Ralston (1-0), LW (X) @ River Valley

Iowa Wesleyan to Host Press Conference Today:

Iowa Wesleyan athletics are hosting a Press Conference to introduce the new head wrestling coach, Coach Robert Powell today.

This event will be held in the Iowa Wesleyan University Social Hall in the Howe Student Activity Center later this morning.

The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

All media, staff, faculty, students, and members of the community are invited to attend.

Please direct all questions to Meg Richtman, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, or Courtney Carl, Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Communications.

Wesleyan Football Prepares for Cornell:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team will look to get off to a hot start when they travel to Cornell College this weekend.

The Tigers can exact some revenge on the Rams after they defeated Wesleyan in a close battle last season.

Cornell four straight games against Wesleyan, with the Tigers last win over the Rams coming in 2005.

Wesleyan Head Coach Michael Richtman says the Rams, who are coached by Iowa Wesleyan Class of 1988 alum Vince Brautigam, will be a disciplined football team.

“[Vince] will have them ready to go, he always does week one” Richtman explained to KILJ.

“They’ll do some things on special teams that will challenge us, we really expect to see a dogfight.”

Wesleyan and Cornell will kick-off in Mount Vernon this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. You can hear that game right here on KILJ.