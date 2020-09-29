Sports, Tuesday, September 29th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

WACO Cruises for Super Conference Win:

The WACO volleyball team improved to 20-2 last night when they swept Louisa-Muscatine 3-0 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference tilt.

WACO won 25-17, 25-21 and 25-16 to notch their 20th victory on the season.

Senior hitter Morgan Graber was outstanding, leading the Warrior attack with 14 kills.

Lona Farrier registered nine kills, while Molly McLaughlin and Ellie Miles each had six.

Aubri Garnsey led the way defensively with a team-high 14 digs, while sophomore Grace Coble had 10.

Coble also had a game high 32 assists.

WACO will be off until Thursday night when they’ll showdown with top-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity at home.

First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.

Busy Night of Area Volleyball:

Several teams are back in action tonight as the Southeast Conference and Super Conference resume their regular season tour.

First, in the Southeast Conference, the Mount Pleasant volleyball team will not play their contest tonight against Burlington due to COVID-19 related concerns.

There is no indication to whether the Panthers will make the games up.

Burlington will now play Fairfield at 5:00 p.m. in Keokuk.

Fairfield is also playing Keokuk, they’ll have first serve at 7:30 p.m.

In the Super Conference, powers collide when New London battles with Holy Trinity at Holy Trinity High School tonight.

Holy Trinity walloped New London on September 19th, sweeping the Tigers 2-0.

The Crusaders are 42-6 lifetime against New London and have won the last three match-ups and seven of the last eight.

The Tigers last win over Holy Trinity came on September 12th, 2019 — a 3-1 win.

First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.

Other area games last night:

Danville at West Burlington

Washington at Fort Madison

Mount Pleasant XC Back in Action:

The Mount Pleasant cross country team is back on the course today when they travel to the Washington Cross Country Invitational.

Teams running this evening include Burlington, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Highland, Keokuk, Keota, Lone Tree, Sigourney, Washington and of course Mount Pleasant.

Varsity girls’ will run first at 5:15 p.m. while the varsity boys’ will run at 5:40 p.m.

The Panther boys’ and girls’ are coming off titles at their home meet last week.

The race is being held at the Washington Golf and Country Club — 1732 Country Club Road in Washington.

Radio Iowa Football Poll Announced:

The latest Radio Iowa Football Poll was announced yesterday and for another week just one area team was recognized.

Class 4A

1. Southeast Polk (4-0), LW #1 @ Ottumwa

2. Dowling Catholic (3-1), LW #2 @ Marshalltown

3. Urbandale (5-0), LW #3 Idle

4. Ankeny (4-1), LW #4 vs #9 Johnston

5. Pleasant Valley (5-0), LW #6 vs Davenport West

6. Waukee (3-2), LW #8 @ WDM Valley

7. Dubuque Hempstead (4-1), LW #9 vs C.R. Jefferson

8. Iowa City West (2-0), LW #7 @ #10 Dubuque Senior (Thur)

9. Johnston (3-2), LW #5 @ Ankeny

10.Dubuque Senior (3-2), LW (X) vs #8 Iowa City West (Thur)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-0), LW #1 vs ADM (Adel)

2. Harlan (5-0), LW #2 @ Creston

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0), LW #3 @ #6 Grinnell

4. Lewis Central (5-0), LW #4 vs Denison-Schleswig

5. Davenport Assumption (5-0), LW #5 vs Clinton

6. Grinnell (4-1), LW #7 vs #3 Xavier

7. Washington (5-0), LW #6 vs Burlington

8. Decorah (5-0), LW #8 vs Waverly-Shell Rock

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1), LW #9 @ Sioux City Heelan

10.Webster City (5-0), LW #10 @ Gilbert

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (5-0), LW #1 vs Albia

2. Williamsburg (5-0), LW #2 @ Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

3. West Lyon (5-0), LW #3 @ #10 Sioux Center

4. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (5-0), LW #6 vs MOC-Floyd Valley

5. Waukon (4-1), LW #4 vs Crestwood

6. Mount Vernon (5-0), LW #7 @ Solon

7. Monticello (4-0), LW #10 @ Camanche

8. Atlantic (4-1), LW (X) @ Shenandoah

9. West Marshall (4-1), LW (X) vs Clear Lake

10.Sioux Center (4-1), LW #5 vs #3 West Lyon

Class 1A

1. OABCIG (5-0), LW #1 @ #3 Underwood

2. Van Meter (5-0), LW @ Carroll Kuemper

3. Underwood (5-0), LW #4 vs #1 OABCIG

4. Emmetsburg (4-0), LW #5 vs #10 West Sioux

5. Southeast Valley (5-0), LW #9 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

6. Sigourney-Keota (5-0), LW #6 vs Mediapolis

7. South Hamilton (5-0), LW #7 @ East Marshall

8. Pleasantville (5-0), LW #8 vs Pella Christian

9. South Central Calhoun (4-1), LW #2 @ Eagle Grove

10.West Sioux (4-1), LW #10 @ #4 Emmetsburg

Class A

1. Grundy Center (5-0), LW #1 @ North Tama

2. Saint Ansgar (5-0), LW #2 @ Newman Catholic

3. Iowa City Regina (4-1), LW #3 @ Columbus Jct.

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (5-0), LW #4 vs Bellevue

5. South Winneshiek (5-0), LW #6 @ #8 MFL-Mar-Mac

6. West Hancock (4-1), LW #7 vs North Union

7. Wapsie Valley (4-1), LW #5 vs Postville

8. MFL-Mar-Mac (4-1), LW #8 vs #5 South Winneshiek

9. Logan-Magnolia (4-1), LW #10 vs West Monona

10.West Fork (3-1), LW (X) @ Lake Mills

8-Player

1. Don Bosco (3-0), LW #1 @ #8 Easton Valley

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (4-0), LW #2 @ #6 Newell-Fonda

3. Audubon (5-0), LW #3 @ #10 Coon Rapids-Bayard

4. Montezuma (5-0), LW #4 @ WACO

5. Fremont-Mills (3-0), LW #5 @ #7 CAM (Anita)

6. Newell-Fonda (5-0), LW #6 vs #2 Remsen St. Mary’s

7. CAM (Anita) (5-0), LW #7 vs #5 Fremont-Mills

8. Easton Valley (5-0), LW #8 vs #1 Don Bosco

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (5-0), LW #9 @ HLV

10.Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0), LW #10 vs #3 Audubon