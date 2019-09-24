Sports, Tuesday, September 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Volleyball:

The Central Lee Hawk volleyball team picked up a huge victory last night in the championship match of the Holy Trinity Classic.

The Hawks picked up a 3-set victory, winning 21-17, 9-21, 15-13 over Burlington High School to clinch gold at the prestigious tournament.

In pool play, Central Lee went 2-1 with wins over Fort Madison and Wapello, with their lone loss to the Greyhounds.

The Hawks got by the host school, Holy Trinity, in the semifinals — winning 21-17, 23-21.

Burlington got to the finals after going unscathed in pool play and defeating Danville in the semifinals 21-7, 21-13.

Holy Trinity started the tournament red-hot going undefeated in pool play before falling to Central Lee in the semifinals.

Holy Trinity picked up decisive wins in pool play over Keokuk, Winfield-Mount Union and Danville.

It was a tough night for the Wolves who lost three straight games after entering the tournament ranked and 12-4.

Winfield dropped to Danville, Holy Trinity and Keokuk.

The Wolves will now focus on the SE Iowa Super Conference tournament, which begins play on Thursday.

Here’s how that tournament is seeded out:

At Notre Dame – 1. Van Buren County, 2. Wapello, 3. Notre Dame 4. Columbus 5, Hillcrest Academy

At Mediapolis – 1. Mediapolis, 2. WACO 3. West Burlington, 4. Danville, 5. Highland

At Lone tree – 1. Central Lee, 2. W-MU, 3. Cardinal, 4. Lone Tree

At Holy Trinity Catholic – 1. New London, 2. Holy Trinity Catholic, 3. Pekin, 4. L-M

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team will also be back in action tonight when they host Fairfield.

It’s the first game Mount Pleasant is at home since the 10th of September.

Match-time is set for 7:15 p.m.

College Volleyball:

Lida Landre (SR/Loomis, CA) has been honored as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.

Landre led the Tigers in kills at their home quad this past weekend. The Tigers beat Eureka College in three sets first and then fell to MacMurray College in four sets. In their first match, Landre totaled 17 kills. She improved in the second match, recording another 20 kills. Landre also had two service aces and two block assists over the weekend.

The Tigers travel to Faith Baptist Bible College today for a match set for 6pm.

Prep Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ and girls’ cross country teams’ will host their home invite tonight, as a part of homecoming week.

The Panthers will welcome in several high profile teams, with the full list of competing teams here:

Cardinal, Central Lee, Columbus Junction, Danville, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Holy Trinity, Keokuk, Lone Tree, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Notre Dame, Waco, Washington, Wilton, Winfield-Mount Union.

Race-time is set for 4:30 p.m. with middle school getting things kicked off first.

Prep Football:

The Mount Pleasant JV Panthers football team fell to Williamsburg last night by a final score of 28-8.

Williamsburg held a 14 point lead at half.

The Panthers forced a safety late in the 3rd quarter, and added another 6 in the fourth.

Carson Coleman threw for 110 yards and a touchdown. Griffen Molle had 77 yards on 4 carries. He also led the defense with 2.5 tackles, including one for loss.

Joshua Mueller also had a sack for the Panthers.

Some clarity as well for the Mount Pleasant 7th and 8th grade games tonight from AD Scott Lamm: they will play the 7th grade game first at 4:30 p.m. with the 8th grade game to follow.

Lamm told KILJ there was some confusion on the matter earlier this week.