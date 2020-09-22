Sports, Tuesday, September 22nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

40th Annual Mount Pleasant Cross Country Meet Tonight:

The 40th Annual Mount Pleasant Cross Country Invite begins tonight as the Panthers will host several schools this evening.

The race will be ran at Mount Pleasant Community High School with varsity racing beginning at 5:00 p.m. with the boys race.

Again, the race will be split into two division.

Class AA will include:

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Mount Pleasant

Washington

Class A will have:

Cardinal

Central Lee

Columbus

Danville-New London

Holy Trinity

Louisa-Muscatine

Lone Tree

Mediapolis

Van Buren

WACO

Wapello

Wilton

West Burlington-Notre Dame

Winfield-Mount Union

The Panthers will be recognizing their seniors tonight, as well.

The middle school races will precede varsity running — the middle school boys’ will open at 4:30 p.m.

16th Annual Holy Trinity Invite Sees W-MU, Central Lee Crowned:

It was a different format this year, but the 16th Annual Holy Trinity Classic went off without a hitch.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the tournament was split into two pools, a northern pool hosted by Winfield-Mount Union and a southern pool hosted by Holy Trinity.

Winfield-Mount Union got 28 kills over three games by Jenna Buffington as Winfield-Mount Union rolled to a North Pool championship.

The Wolves took down Danville 21-3, 21-8, Wapello 21-18, 21-12 and held on to defeat Burlington 21-15, 21-19.

Melina Oepping chipped in with 13 kills for Winfield-Mount Union, who improved to 14-4 on the year.

Burlington dropped to 6-4, Wapello sits now at 7-9 while Danville slipped to 1-7.

Winfield will be off until Thursday when they host Mediapolis and Columbus in Southeast Iowa Super Conference Tournament Pool Play action.

Meanwhile in the South Pool yesterday, Central Lee kept their red-hot play up as they went 3-0 to capture the South Pool championship.

The Hawks defeated #1 (1A) Holy Trinity in three games 19-21, 21-14 and 15-6. The second loss the Crusaders have taken to a conference opponent in three days.

Central Lee stayed hot by cruising past Fort Madison 21-10, 21-10 and Keokuk 21-4, 21-15.

Holy Trinity went to three games against Keokuk, falling in game one 15-21, then rebounding for 21-10 and 15-9 victories. The Crusaders took care of business against cross-town rival Fort Madison 21-10 and 21-9.

Central Lee’s 3-0 night improved their ledger to 9-5, Holy Trinity slipped to 12-5.

Quiet Night of Volleyball Tonight:

With the Super Conference Pool Tournament coming up later this week, the Tuesday night volleyball slate is a little quiet around southeast Iowa tonight.

In the Super Conference, #3 New London will look to rebound from a tough weekend at the Keokuk tournament when they host Danville.

The contest was postponed from September 8th.

First serve at New London High School is set for 7:30 p.m.

Other super conference tilts tonight:

Morning Star Academy at Highland

Lone Tree at Cardinal

In the Southeast Conference, Mount Pleasant (7-12) is back on the hardwood as they travel to take on conference rival Fairfield.

The Trojans enter tonight 4-9, losers of eight of their last nine.

They swept Washington to snap a seven game losing streak this weekend at the Ottumwa Tournament.

First serve from Fairfield High School is set for 7:3o p.m.

Radio Iowa Football Poll, Week 5:

Class 4A

1. Southeast Polk (4-0), LW #1 vs DSM Lincoln

2. Dowling Catholic (3-1), LW #3 @ DSM Roosevelt

3. Urbandale (4-0), LW #2 vs Fort Dodge

4. Ankeny (3-1), LW #7 @ #10 WDM Valley

5. Johnston (3-1), LW #8 @ #8 Waukee

6. Pleasant Valley (4-0), LW (X) @ Bettendorf

7. Iowa City West (2-0), LW #9 Idle

8. Waukee (2-2), LW #6 vs #5 Johnston

9. Dubuque Hempstead (3-1), LW (X) vs C.R. Kennedy

10.WDM Valley (1-2), LW #4 vs #4 Ankeny

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), LW #1 vs Norwalk

2. Harlan (4-0), LW #2 @ Carroll

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), LW @ Oskaloosa

4. Lewis Central (4-0), LW #4 @ Glenwood

5. Davenport Assumption (4-0), LW #5 @ North Scott

6. Washington (4-0), LW #6 vs Fairfield

7. Grinnell (3-1), LW #7 vs Benton @ Vinton-Shellsburg

8. Decorah (4-0), LW #8 @ Charles City

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1), LW #9 @ Storm Lake

10.Webster City (4-0), LW #10 vs Mason City

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (4-0), LW #1 vs Centerville

2. Williamsburg (4-0), LW #2 vs Mid-Prairie

3. West Lyon (4-0), LW #3 @ Sheldon

4. Waukon (3-1), LW #4 @ Independence

5. Sioux Center (4-0), LW #5 @ #6 Central Lyon/GLR

6. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0), vs #5 Sioux Center

7. Mount Vernon (4-0), LW #7 vs Union (LaPorte City)

8. West Liberty (3-1), LW #9 vs Camanche

9. Des Moines Christian (2-0), LW (X) vs Atlantic

10.Monticello (3-0), LW #10 vs Tipton

Class 1A

1. OABCIG (4-0), LW #1 @ MVAOCOU

2. South Central Calhoun (4-0), LW #2 vs #9 Southeast Valley

3. Van Meter (4-0), LW #3 vs ACGC

4. Underwood (4-0), LW #4 vs East Sac County

5. Emmetsburg (4-0), LW #5 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan

6. Sigourney-Keota (4-0), LW #6 @ Pekin

7. South Hamilton (4-0), LW #7 @ Hudson

8. Pleasantville (4-0), LW #8 @ Colfax-Mingo

9. Southeast Valley (4-0), LW (X) @ #2 South Central Calhoun

10.West Sioux (3-1), LW (X) @ Hinton

Class A

1. Grundy Center (4-0), LW #1 vs BCLUW

2. Saint Ansgar (4-0), LW #2 @ North Butler

3. Iowa City Regina (3-1), LW #3 vs #9 Lisbon

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (4-0), LW #4 @ North Linn

5. Wapsie Valley (4-0), LW #5 vs #6 South Winneshiek

6. South Winneshiek (4-0), @ #5 Wapsie Valley

7. West Hancock (3-1), LW #8 @ Alta-Aurelia

8. MFL-Mar-Mac (3-1), LW #10 vs Starmont

9. Lisbon (3-1), LW #7 @ #3 Iowa City Regina

10.Logan-Magnolia (3-1), LW #9 vs Woodbury Central

8-Player

1. Don Bosco (2-0), LW #1 vs Springville

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0), LW #2 vs Graettinger-Terril

3. Audubon (4-0), LW #3 vs Glidden-Ralston

4. Montezuma (4-0), LW #4 vs Moravia

5. Fremont-Mills (3-0), LW #5 vs Stanton

6. Newell-Fonda (4-0), LW #6 vs Kingsley-Pierson

7. CAM (Anita) (4-0), LW #7 @ Lenox

8. Easton Valley (4-0), LW #10 vs Midland (Wyoming)

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0), LW #9 @ Baxter

10.Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0), LW (X) @ Woodbine