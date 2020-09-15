Sports, Tuesday, September 15th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Loaded Super Conference Slate in Volleyball Tonight, Mount Pleasant at Home:

One of the premiere volleyball conferences in the state, the Southeast Iowa Super Conference has a loaded conference schedule with several clubs in action.

First, the #1 (1A) Holy Trinity Crusaders are back in action, this time at Notre Dame after they swept Fort Madison last night 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 to improve to 4-3.

Tonight’s match against the Nikes will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Other matchups tonight will see:

Lone Tree at Mediapolis

Hillcrest Academy vs. Pekin

Cardinal vs. West Burlington

Columbus vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Keokuk vs. Washington

Danville-Pekin was scheduled to play tonight, but that game will be moved until September 28th.

All Super Conference games tonight will have first serve at 7:30 p.m.

In the Southeast Conference tonight, the Mount Pleasant volleyball team will be back in action at home as they welcome in the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison.

The Hounds come into tonight with a record of 0-5 after being swept last night by Holy Trinity.

Mount Pleasant is 5-9.

They’ve won two straight for the first time this season, beating Winfield and Midland to close their weekend at the Wilton Tournament.

First serve is set for 7:15 p.m.

Cross Country Schedule Resumes Tonight:

The area cross country schedule resumes tonight as several Super Conference clubs will descend to English Valleys, namely Knoll Ridge Country Club for a big varsity meet.

WACO, Wapello, Lone Tree, Hillcrest Academy, Highland, Twin Cedars, BGM, HLV, Iowa Valley, Durant, Keota, Sigourney, North Mahaska and Wilton will race today at English Valleys.

Racing will begin at 4:30 p.m., varsity races will not start until 5:30 p.m.

The Mount Pleasant Cross Country teams will have today and tomorrow off from competition before traveling to Fort Madison on Thursday for the 49th Annual Timm Lamb Invitational.

The Panthers will race against Burlington, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk and Washington.

Varsity racing Thursday will begin at 5:10 p.m.

Latest Radio Iowa Football Poll Announced, Very Little SE Iowa Flavor:

The latest Radio Iowa Football Poll has been announced and there is very little southeast Iowa flavor this week.

In Class 3A, Washington moved up three spots to #6 after taking down Fort Madison.

The Demons enter Friday’s bout with Mount Pleasant with a record of 3-0.

Class 4A

1. Southeast Polk (3-0), LW #2 vs #4 Valley

2. Urbandale (3-0), LW #5 @ Indianola

3. Dowling Catholic (2-1), LW #1 vs #6 Waukee

4. WDM Valley (1-1), LW #4 @ #1 Southeast Polk

5. Cedar Rapids Washington (3-0), LW #6 @ Dubuque Senior

6. Waukee (2-1), LW #7 @ #3 Dowling

7. Ankeny (2-1), LW #8 @ C.B. Thomas Jefferson

8. Johnston (2-1), LW (X) @ Ankeny Centennial

9. Iowa City West (2-0), LW #9 Idle

10.Cedar Falls (2-1), LW #3 vs Dubuque Hempstead

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), LW #1 @ DSM Hoover

2. Harlan (3-0), LW #2 vs Denison-Schleswig

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #3 vs Newton

4. Lewis Central (3-0), LW #4 @ Carroll

5. Davenport Assumption (3-0), LW #6 @ Central DeWitt

6. Washington (3-0), LW #9 @ Mount Pleasant

7. Grinnell (2-1), LW #8 vs Oskaloosa

8. Decorah (3-0), LW (X) @ Waterloo East

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1), LW #10 vs LeMars

10.Webster City (3-0) @ Humboldt

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (3-0), LW #1 @ Saydel

2. Williamsburg (3-0), LW #2 vs West Burlington

3. West Lyon (3-0), LW #3 vs Unity Christian

4. Waukon (2-1), LW #4 vs Oelwein

5. Sioux Center (3-0), LW #6 @ MOC-Floyd Valley

6. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0), LW #7 @ Sheldon

7. Mount Vernon (3-0), LW (X) vs Vinton-Shellsburg

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-0), LW (X) vs Spirit Lake

9. West Liberty (2-1), LW #5 @ Tipton

10. Monticello (2-0), LW #10 @ Maquoketa (Sat)

Class 1A

1. OABCIG (3-0), LW #1 vs East Sac County

2. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #2 @ #10 Pocahontas Area

3. Van Meter (3-0), LW #3 vs West Central Valley

4. Underwood (3-0), LW #4 @ Treynor

5. Emmetsburg (3-0), LW #5 @ Sioux Central

6. Sigourney-Keota (3-0), LW #6 vs Van Buren

7. South Hamilton (3-0), LW (X) vs South Hardin

8. Pleasantville (3-0), LW (X) vs Central Decatur

9. Woodward-Granger (3-0), LW #10 vs Panorama

10.Pocahontas Area (3-0), LW (X) vs #2 South Central Calhoun

Class A

1. Grundy Center (3-0), LW #1 @ Lynnville-Sully

2. Saint Ansgar (3-0), LW #2 vs West Fork

3. Iowa City Regina (2-1), LW #3 vs Wapello

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0), LW #4 vs East Buchanan

5. Wapsie Valley (3-0), LW #5 vs Starmont

6. South Winneshiek (3-0), LW #6 vs Postville

7. Lisbon (3-0), LW #7 @ North Cedar

8. West Hancock (2-1), LW #8 vs St. Edmond

9. Logan-Magnolia (3-0), LW #10 @ Ridge View

10.MFL-Mar-Mac (2-1), LW #9 @ Clayton Ridge

8-player

1. Don Bosco (2-0), LW #1 vs Central (Elkader)

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0), LW #2 @ West Bend-Mallard

3. Audubon (3-0), LW #3 @ Boyer Valley

4. Montezuma (3-0), LW #4 @ English Valleys

5. Fremont-Mills (3-0), LW #5 @ East Union

6. Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #6 Idle

7. CAM (Anita) (3-0), LW #7 @ East Mills

8. Springville (3-0), LW #8 vs #10 Easton Valley

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW #9 vs Collins-Maxwell

10.Easton Valley (3-0), LW #10 @ #8 Springville

JV Panthers Pick Throttle West Burlington:

The JV Panther football team earned a 48-0 win over West Burlington, last night.

Isiah Albright, Carter Amos, Carson Coleman and Bowen Davis all had rushing touchdowns, while Coleman also threw for 141 yards and a score.

The JV Panthers will be off until next Monday, when they take on Washington on the road.

Kick-off is slated for 6:00 p.m.