Sports, Tuesday, September 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

Offensively, the WACO Warriors (1-1) look unstoppable. Defensively, however, is where head coach Chad Edeker believes his team needs to step up.

The Warriors are coming off a heart-breaking 63-56 loss to Janesville in Week Two, one in which they allowed over 400 yards rushing.

Edeker told KILJ tackling will be an emphasis this week as he game-plans for the explosive, top-ranked New London.

“We’ve got to eliminate the holes, our defensive line and linebackers need to squeeze the holes and make these running backs bounce it some” Edeker explained to KILJ.

WACO was gashed by Janesville junior tailback Carson Pariseau who ran for 332 yards on just 25 totes.

He added six touchdowns, to boot.

“We aren’t playing our technique, it’s stuff we can see on tape, we are going to correct and hope we can contain New London’s ground attack.”

The Tigers, as we all know, feature Shea Summerfield, who like Pariseau had six touchdowns on the ground last week.

But, WACO features one of the highest powered offenses not only in the area, but in the state.

Their senior athlete Nik Coble is doing some of the most unthinkable things on the gridiron that I’ve ever covered.

Coble is on pace for a season that would see him throw for 1,640 yards, rush for 923 yards and accumulate 716 yards receiving.

Video. Game. Numbers.

He accounted for seven total touchdowns in last week’s loss to Janesville.

“He’s just a matchup nightmare” Edeker laughed.

“He’s just a terrific player. He throws the ball well. Nik can do it all.”

This Friday’s game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. at WACO High School.

After an 82-14 defeat of Central Lee, you’d think #6 Mediapolis (2-0) would be all smiles.

They’re anything but at this moment as head coach Brian Borrison prepares the Bulldogs for their first road test of the season this Friday at Pekin.

The Bulldogs have enjoyed two opening season victories at the friendly confines of their turf, but Borrison admitted to KILJ that winning on the road is a whole different beast.

“Pekin is going to be excited to get us at their home turf and going on the road is always a challenge. Anytime you’re on a bus and traveling it’s a little bit harder” Borrison explained.

Pekin played the Bulldogs very tough last year in Mediapolis, with the Bulldogs squeaking out a 28-21 win.

Borrison expects Pekin to play with similar intensity this week as they look to rebound from a 0-2 start.

“They’ll run power, reverses, they use the run game to set up the pass game and they have a lot of athletes on the field. We know them from last year, we were lucky to get out of there with a win. We have to expect their best [punch.]”

Last week Mepo got 100 yard efforts from two of their rushers, senior Klay Foster and senior Briar Johnson — both of which are expected to carry the load this week against Pekin.

Foster finished with 135 yards and three scores while Johnson had 124 yards and three touchdowns.

Pekin is coming off a 43-0 shutout loss to Mid-Prairie.

This Friday’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Pekin High School.

Eight-man

Don Bosco (2-0), LW #1 vs Rockford Turkey Valley (2-0), LW #4 vs Midland (Wyoming) New London (2-0), LW #6 @ WACO Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0), LW #5 vs Kingsley-Pierson Iowa Valley (2-0), LW #7 vs English Valleys Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0), LW (X) vs Woodbine Audubon (2-1), LW #8 vs Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Lenox (3-0), LW #9 vs Seymour Glidden-Ralston (2-0), LW #10 @ CAM Newell-Fonda (1-1), LW #2 vs Siouxland Christian

1A

West Sioux (2-0), LW #1 vs Sioux Center Dike-New Hartford (2-0), LW #2 vs North Butler Van Meter (2-0), LW #3 vs Madrid West Branch (2-0), LW #4 @ 2A-#5 Williamsburg West Lyon (2-0), LW #5 vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Mediapolis (2-0), LW #6 @ Pekin Western Christian (Hull) (2-0), LW (X) vs Sioux City Heelan South Central Calhoun (2-0), LW #8 vs IKM-Manning Mount Ayr (2-0), LW #9 vs Central Decatur Treynor (2-0), LW (X) vs Shenandoah

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (2-0), LW #1 @ Decorah Solon (2-0), LW #2 @ Marion Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0), LW #3 @ #7 Assumption (Thur) North Scott (2-0), LW #4 vs Pleasant Valley Pella (2-0), LW #5 vs Norwalk Lewis Central (2-0), LW #6 vs C.B. Abe Lincoln Davenport Assumption (2-0), LW #8 vs #3 Xavier (Thur) Glenwood (2-0), LW #9 @ Carroll Kuemper Webster City (2-0), LW (X) @ Waterloo East Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1), LW (X) @ Sioux City East (Thur)

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball took a 2-1 lead yesterday over Keokuk only to see the Chiefs rally back for two straight wins to defeat the Panthers at Mount Pleasant High last night.

The Panthers won game three 25-12 to take the lead but the Chiefs roared back to win game four 25-22.

In the decisive game five, Mount Pleasant and Keokuk see-sawed back and forth until the Chiefs pulled away for the 16-14 win.

Winfield Mount-Union received 21 kills from Jenna Buffington as they pulled away from Wapello for their seventh victory.

Kayla Edwards chipped in with five kills. Kyndal Townsley had 19 digs for the Wolves, now 7-2.

They’ll be off until this weekend when they take part in the Wilton tournament.

