Sports, Tuesday, October 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Carr, Julian Go 1-2 at Hillcrest Boys’ Invite:

Danville-New London stars Ty Carr and Alexander Julian finished first and second yesterday as the Bears held off second place Pella for a team championship at the Hillcrest Academy Invite.

Carr ran 17:06.21 for first while Julian ran 17:10:54 for second as Danville-New London, the top boys’ team in Class 2A, continued their dominance in southeast Iowa.

Sophomore A.J. Bonneson placed ninth for the Bears, while Oliver Sowell took 14th.

Mount Pleasant placed seventh out of nine teams at the invite, their top finisher was Ben Carthey, who ran 18:54.22.

Panther senior Luke Ryon placed 30th with a time of 19:16.12.

While Danville-New London and Pella finished first and second, Solon was third, Mid-Prairie fourth, Fairfield fifth, Washington took sixth, North Mahaska finished in eight, while Lone Tree took ninth.

Mid-Prairie Girls’ Roll at Hillcrest, Danville-NL 5th, MP 6th:

Mid-Prairie swept the top three as Danielle Hostetler, Jaden Yoder and Sydney Yoder went 1-2-3 as the Golden Hawks earned a team title at Hillcrest Academy yesterday.

Danville-New London senior Addison Parrott was the top area finisher, running 20:12:20.

Mount Pleasant junior Abby Blint was the best runner for the Panther girls’ yesterday.

Blint finished 10th running 21:13.60 to help the Panthers secure a sixth place team finish.

Iowa City High placed second, followed by Solon, Pella, Danville-New London, Mount Pleasant, Washington, Fairfield and Hillcrest Academy.

The Panthers will be off until next week Thursday, when they head to Washington for the Conference Meet.

Racing is set for 4:00 p.m.

Southeast Conference Volleyball Crown Tonight, Fun Super Conference Slate:

The Southeast Conference volleyball crown will be earned tonight when Mount Pleasant, Keokuk, Fort Madison, Washington Burlington and Fairfield converge in Fairfield for the 2020 Southeast Conference volleyball tournament.

Burlington closed the season in a flurry, going 4-0 in conference action, while Fort Madison finished in second with a 4-1 conference record.

Mount Pleasant was third in the regular season, going 8-12 overall.

Volleyball tonight will be begin at 5:00 p.m. with round one at Fairfield High School.

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference will also be busy with several conference games this evening:

Cardinal at Danville

West Burlington at #3 Holy Trinity

Winfield-Mount Union at Lone Tree

Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine

Pekin at Mediapolis

#14 WACO at #8 New London

Van Buren County at Notre Dame

Iowa State’s Hall Named Big 12 Offensive POW:

Iowa State’s Breece Hall has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

The Wichita, Kansas native ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 37-30 win over Oklahoma this past Saturday.

Hall leads the Big 12 in rushing yards per game and touchdowns, ranking third nationally in both categories.

National Scoreboard:

And in the pro game yesterday in the NFL it was:

Kansas City 26, New England 10

Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16

And in Major League Baseball: