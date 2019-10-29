Sports, Tuesday, October 28th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

Holy Trinity got a huge performance from Claire Pothitakis as the Crusaders rolled past Burlington Notre Dame last night in a Class 1A Region 8 quarterfinal.

Pothitakis finished with 14 kills on 30 attack attempts to lead the Crusaders. Avery Hopper, Brooke Mueller and Kassi Randolph each finished with seven kills, while Bailey Hellweg added five.

Holy Trinity ripped off a 25-12 start, then rallied for five straight to end the second set 25-19, then held off a late rally by the Nikes to take set three 25-20.

Kassi Randolph led the Crusaders with 22 assists, while junior libero Maria Rauenbuehler led with 11 digs and 3 service aces.

With the win, Holy Trinity moved to 26-10 and will take on Seymour in a Class 1A regional semifinal on Thursday.

Seymour swept Wayne, 3-0, last night as well.

On the bottom half of the bracket it was all New London, as the Tigers swept Keota, 25-9, 25-6, 25-13.

Senior outside hitter Addie Pry had a match-high 13 kills in 24 attack attempts to pace the New London offense.

Keura Williams added 8 kills on 16 attempts, as well.

Sophomore setter Aliyah Christensen was sublime with her service, ending her night with a team-high 32 assists.

Marah Hatrick led the back row with 10 digs.

New London will take on WACO on Thursday with the winner advancing to the regional final.

WACO swept North Mahaska last night.

New London and WACO split their season series this year, with WACO taking the first match on October 8th, New London took the second on October 12th.

All games Thursday will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Holy Trinity vs. Seymour can be heard on KILJ-FM, while New London vs. WACO will be on KILJ-AM.

In other contests last night Mediapolis swept Danville, 25-17, 25-11, 25-11.

The Bulldogs will take on Louisa-Muscatine in a Class 2A region semifinal.

The bottom of that bracket will see Hudson battle Iowa City Regina.

Prep Football:

The final regular season Radio Iowa Football poll was announced yesterday:

Class 4A

WDM Valley (9-0), LW #1 vs Indianola Dowling Catholic (8-1), LW #2 vs DSM Roosevelt Cedar Falls (9-0), LW #3 vs Dubuque Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1), LW #4 vs Fort Dodge Ankeny Centennial (8-1), LW #5 vs #10 Urbandale Southeast Polk (7-2), LW #6 vs #8 Ankeny Bettendorf (7-2), LW #7 @ Linn-Mar Ankeny (6-3), LW #8 @ #6 S.E. Polk Waukee (6-3), LW #9 vs CR Prairie

10.Urbandale (6-3), LW (X) @ #5 Centennial

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (9-0), LW #1 vs Washington Solon (9-0), LW #2 vs Iowa City Liberty Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1), LW #3 @ #5 North Scott Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1), LW #4 vs Harlan North Scott (8-1), LW #5 vs #3 Xavier Lewis Central (8-1), LW #6 vs Oskaloosa Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1), LW #7 vs Carlisle Independence (9-0), LW #8 @ #10 Pella Norwalk (8-1), LW #9 vs Glenwood

10.Pella (7-2), LW #10 vs #8 Independence

Class 2A

Waukon (8-0), LW #1 vs Tipton Clear Lake (9-0), LW #2 vs #10 Spirit Lake Algona (9-0), LW #3 vs Central Lyon/GLR OABCIG (9-0), LW #5 vs West Marshall Waterloo Columbus (8-1), LW #6 @ #9 Williamsburg Benton (8-1), LW #7 vs PCM Monroe Greene County (8-1), LW #4 @ #8 DSM Christian Des Moines Christian (8-1), LW #9 vs #7 Greene County Williamsburg (6-3), LW #10 vs #5 Waterloo Columbus Spirit Lake (6-3), LW (X) @ #2 Clear Lake

Class 1A

Dike-New Hartford (9-0), LW #1 vs Panorama Van Meter (9-0), LW #2 vs Pella Christian West Branch (9-0), LW #3 vs North Linn South Central Calhoun (9-0), LW #5 vs Mount Ayr West Sioux (8-1), LW #6 vs #9 Underwood West Lyon (8-1), LW #6 @ Osage Treynor (9-0), LW #8 vs #8 Western Christian Western Christian (8-1), LW #4 @ #7 Treynor Underwood (8-1), LW (X) @ #5 West Sioux Iowa City Regina (7-2), LW #8 @ Mediapolis

Class A

West Hancock (9-0), LW #1 vs IKM-Manning Saint Ansgar (9-0), LW #2 vs #8 Edgewood-Colesburg North Tama (9-0), LW #3 vs Central Decatur MFL MarMac (9-0), LW #4 vs South Winneshiek Grundy Center (8-1), LW #5 @ Belle Plaine Earlham (8-1), LW #6 vs #9 BGM Woodbury Central (8-1), LW #7 vs Westwood Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2), LW #8 @ #2 Saint Ansgar BGM (Brooklyn) (8-1), LW #9 @ #6 Earlham South O’Brien (8-1), LW #10 vs Tri-Center

Eight-man

Don Bosco (9-0), LW #1 vs New London Turkey Valley (9-0), LW #2 vs Rockford Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0), LW #3 vs East Mills Audubon (9-1), LW #4 vs #6 Harris-Lake Park Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1), LW #5 @ #8 Fremont-Mills Harris-Lake Park (8-1), LW #6 @ #4 Audubon Easton Valley (8-1), LW #7 @ #9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck Fremont-Mills (6-1), LW #9 vs #5 Coon Rapids-Bayard Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2), LW #10 vs #7 Easton Valley CAM (7-2), LW #8 @ Lamoni

Prep Cross Country/Track:

Mount Pleasant senior Abby Ryon made things official last night, regarding her recruitment.

Ryon, just days away from competing in the Class 3A State Cross Country meet, announced via social media last night she will be continuing her running career at the University of Iowa.

Ryon issued “big thank you to family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have believed in me and helped shape me into who I am today” in a brief statement about her decision.

The outstanding senior is currently ranked #6 in Class 3A and is the second-highest ranked senior only behind Adrianna Katcher of Center Point-Urbana.