Sports, Tuesday, October 28th

Sports, Tuesday, October 28thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on October 29, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Prep Volleyball:
Holy Trinity got a huge performance from Claire Pothitakis as the Crusaders rolled past Burlington Notre Dame last night in a Class 1A Region 8 quarterfinal.
Pothitakis finished with 14 kills on 30 attack attempts to lead the Crusaders. Avery Hopper, Brooke Mueller and Kassi Randolph each finished with seven kills, while Bailey Hellweg added five.
Holy Trinity ripped off a 25-12 start, then rallied for five straight to end the second set 25-19, then held off a late rally by the Nikes to take set three 25-20.
Kassi Randolph led the Crusaders with 22 assists, while junior libero Maria Rauenbuehler led with 11 digs and 3 service aces.
With the win, Holy Trinity moved to 26-10 and will take on Seymour in a Class 1A regional semifinal on Thursday.
Seymour swept Wayne, 3-0, last night as well.
On the bottom half of the bracket it was all New London, as the Tigers swept Keota, 25-9, 25-6, 25-13.
Senior outside hitter Addie Pry had a match-high 13 kills in 24 attack attempts to pace the New London offense.
Keura Williams added 8 kills on 16 attempts, as well.
Sophomore setter Aliyah Christensen was sublime with her service, ending her night with a team-high 32 assists.
Marah Hatrick led the back row with 10 digs.
New London will take on WACO on Thursday with the winner advancing to the regional final.
WACO swept North Mahaska last night.
New London and WACO split their season series this year, with WACO taking the first match on October 8th, New London took the second on October 12th.
All games Thursday will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity vs. Seymour can be heard on KILJ-FM, while New London vs. WACO will be on KILJ-AM.
In other contests last night Mediapolis swept Danville, 25-17, 25-11, 25-11.
The Bulldogs will take on Louisa-Muscatine in a Class 2A region semifinal.
The bottom of that bracket will see Hudson battle Iowa City Regina.
Prep Football:
The final regular season Radio Iowa Football poll was announced yesterday:
Class 4A
- WDM Valley (9-0), LW #1 vs Indianola
- Dowling Catholic (8-1), LW #2 vs DSM Roosevelt
- Cedar Falls (9-0), LW #3 vs Dubuque Senior
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-1), LW #4 vs Fort Dodge
- Ankeny Centennial (8-1), LW #5 vs #10 Urbandale
- Southeast Polk (7-2), LW #6 vs #8 Ankeny
- Bettendorf (7-2), LW #7 @ Linn-Mar
- Ankeny (6-3), LW #8 @ #6 S.E. Polk
- Waukee (6-3), LW #9 vs CR Prairie
10.Urbandale (6-3), LW (X) @ #5 Centennial
Class 3A
- Western Dubuque (9-0), LW #1 vs Washington
- Solon (9-0), LW #2 vs Iowa City Liberty
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1), LW #3 @ #5 North Scott
- Dallas Center-Grimes (8-1), LW #4 vs Harlan
- North Scott (8-1), LW #5 vs #3 Xavier
- Lewis Central (8-1), LW #6 vs Oskaloosa
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1), LW #7 vs Carlisle
- Independence (9-0), LW #8 @ #10 Pella
- Norwalk (8-1), LW #9 vs Glenwood
10.Pella (7-2), LW #10 vs #8 Independence
Class 2A
- Waukon (8-0), LW #1 vs Tipton
- Clear Lake (9-0), LW #2 vs #10 Spirit Lake
- Algona (9-0), LW #3 vs Central Lyon/GLR
- OABCIG (9-0), LW #5 vs West Marshall
- Waterloo Columbus (8-1), LW #6 @ #9 Williamsburg
- Benton (8-1), LW #7 vs PCM Monroe
- Greene County (8-1), LW #4 @ #8 DSM Christian
- Des Moines Christian (8-1), LW #9 vs #7 Greene County
- Williamsburg (6-3), LW #10 vs #5 Waterloo Columbus
- Spirit Lake (6-3), LW (X) @ #2 Clear Lake
Class 1A
- Dike-New Hartford (9-0), LW #1 vs Panorama
- Van Meter (9-0), LW #2 vs Pella Christian
- West Branch (9-0), LW #3 vs North Linn
- South Central Calhoun (9-0), LW #5 vs Mount Ayr
- West Sioux (8-1), LW #6 vs #9 Underwood
- West Lyon (8-1), LW #6 @ Osage
- Treynor (9-0), LW #8 vs #8 Western Christian
- Western Christian (8-1), LW #4 @ #7 Treynor
- Underwood (8-1), LW (X) @ #5 West Sioux
- Iowa City Regina (7-2), LW #8 @ Mediapolis
Class A
- West Hancock (9-0), LW #1 vs IKM-Manning
- Saint Ansgar (9-0), LW #2 vs #8 Edgewood-Colesburg
- North Tama (9-0), LW #3 vs Central Decatur
- MFL MarMac (9-0), LW #4 vs South Winneshiek
- Grundy Center (8-1), LW #5 @ Belle Plaine
- Earlham (8-1), LW #6 vs #9 BGM
- Woodbury Central (8-1), LW #7 vs Westwood
- Edgewood-Colesburg (7-2), LW #8 @ #2 Saint Ansgar
- BGM (Brooklyn) (8-1), LW #9 @ #6 Earlham
- South O’Brien (8-1), LW #10 vs Tri-Center
Eight-man
- Don Bosco (9-0), LW #1 vs New London
- Turkey Valley (9-0), LW #2 vs Rockford
- Remsen St. Mary’s (9-0), LW #3 vs East Mills
- Audubon (9-1), LW #4 vs #6 Harris-Lake Park
- Coon Rapids-Bayard (8-1), LW #5 @ #8 Fremont-Mills
- Harris-Lake Park (8-1), LW #6 @ #4 Audubon
- Easton Valley (8-1), LW #7 @ #9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Fremont-Mills (6-1), LW #9 vs #5 Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-2), LW #10 vs #7 Easton Valley
- CAM (7-2), LW #8 @ Lamoni
Prep Cross Country/Track:
Mount Pleasant senior Abby Ryon made things official last night, regarding her recruitment.
Ryon, just days away from competing in the Class 3A State Cross Country meet, announced via social media last night she will be continuing her running career at the University of Iowa.
Ryon issued “big thank you to family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have believed in me and helped shape me into who I am today” in a brief statement about her decision.
The outstanding senior is currently ranked #6 in Class 3A and is the second-highest ranked senior only behind Adrianna Katcher of Center Point-Urbana.
I am overjoyed to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa to further my running and academic career! A big thank you to family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have believed in me and helped shape me into who I am today. GO HAWKS!!! 🐤🖤🐤 pic.twitter.com/ezHKDDQZuE
— Abby Ryon (@abby_ryon) October 28, 2019