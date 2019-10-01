Sports, Tuesday, October 1st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

How about a little Monday Night Football thriller in area 8-man?

WACO jumped out to a 24-6 lead, only to see Iowa Valley rally back — take a fourth quarter lead — and subsequently cough it up in a maniacal 51-44 win for WACO.

There’s no such thing as Week Five must-win’s, but this was as close as it gets for WACO head coach Chad Edeker, whose team snapped a three-game losing skid.

After leading for the entirety of the game, WACO saw their big lead dissolve early in the 4th Quarter when Iowa Valley’s Ben Smith converted close to the goal-line to make it a 44-37 lead.

That’s when WACO’s offense responded and their defense stiffened.

WACO got two late touchdown passes from their star quarterback Nik Coble — both to Robert Frazier — to secure the wild one.

Coble finished 14-for-22 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

He also rushed 14 times for 71 yards and three more touchdowns — again proving he’s one of the area’s most talented players.

Jaden Williams led the Warriors in receiving securing six balls for 172 yards and a score.

All told, the game featured 859 yards combined and 41 first-downs.

The key difference in WACO buckling down on Iowa Valley?

Turnovers.

The Warriors forced four Iowa Valley turnovers, including three interceptions of Iowa Valley quarterback Ben Smith.

The Warriors, now 2-3, 1-2 host upstart District 4 leader HLV (4-1, 3-0) in Wayland Friday night.

Iowa Valley is now 3-2 and 1-2 in district action.

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team is back on the hardwood tonight as the Panthers will host the Greyhounds at Mount Pleasant High School.

The Panthers are seeking their third straight victory and come into tonight’s game with a record of 5-16.

#15 (4A) Burlington enters proceedings tonight with a record of 16-2.

Tonight’s match begins at 7:15 p.m.

Here’s the updated look at the Class 1A ranking state-wide:

Class 1A

Sidney 18-4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-6 Janesville 12-6 North Tama 16-3 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 13-6 Tripoli 7-4 Wapsie Valley 8-6 Lisbon 21-5 New London 12-4, 8 Holy Trinity Catholic 12-6, 9 East Mills 10-3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-4 BCLUW 10-5 Edgewood-Colesburg 11-6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-6

Winfield Mount-Union, previously #13, dropped out.

Class 2A:

Western Christian 13-3 Osage 16-1 Beckman Catholic 24-3 Van Buren 15-2, 4 Wilton 21-2 Mediapolis 16-0, 8 Grundy Center 18-2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 18-4 Hudson 21-6 Underwood 17-4 Boyden-Hull 13-6 Central Lyon 12-3 East Sac County 17-6 Denver 15-7 Lake Mills 18-4

And in area volleyball last night, while it was a quiet night, there was an area game: West Burlington upset WACO sweeping the Warriors 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 in a Southeast Iowa Super-Conference South division match.

West Burlington is now 8-10, while WACO fell to 15-7.

High School Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will look to continue their strong seasons tonight when they race at Washington this evening.

Teams racing tonight include:

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Highland

Keokuk

Keota

Lone Tree

Sigourney Junior-Senior

Washington

Racing will begin at 4:45 p.m. The race is being held at Washington Golf and Country Club.