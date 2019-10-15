Sports, Tuesday, October 15th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

Tonight is another busy night of area prep volleyball as the countdown to tournament time continues on.

We’ll start with Mount Pleasant who will participate in a tournament tonight at Keokuk High School, battling with the likes of Burlington, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk and Washington.

The Panthers come in to tonight’s tournament with a record of 7-24, the Panthers have lost six of their last seven matches.

The tournament will begin tonight at 5:00 p.m.

The New London Tigers, 25-8, will travel to Cardinal this evening for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference match.

Cardinal comes in with a record of 15-12.

The Tigers are red-hot in their own right, winning six straight matches including eleven of their last thirteen.

WACO is back in action tonight as they battle Van Buren.

The Warriors come into tonight’s match with a record of 21-10, they’ve won four straight matches, as well.

WACO has lost both of their matches to Van Buren already this season as they look to exact some revenge.

Van Buren comes in with a record of 28-4.

In perhaps the match of the night, Winfield-Mount Union (18-11) gets their shot at #2 Mediapolis (35-1) at home.

Mediapolis saw their perfect season come to a close over the weekend, when they lost to #2 (4A) Iowa City Liberty in Pella.

The Bulldogs are a legitimate threat to make noise in the state tournament.

Meanwhile, Winfield-Mount Union is looking for their signature win prior to post-season play.

The Wolves have lost four of their last five since winning five straight at the beginning of the month.

Last but not least, Holy Trinity Catholic will link up with Central Lee tonight in Donnellson.

The Crusaders are peaking at the right time, as many have come to expect in their dominant program.

They’ve won seven of their last eight matches and are 14-2 since September 23rd.

Central Lee enters tonight’s pivotal match with a record of 21-10.

The 7th grade volleyball team hosted Fort Madison last night. The A team was swept in two games, while the B team also lost in two games. More importantly, however, they would like to thank all those who came out for Pink Out Night to show their support for cancer awareness, it is greatly appreciated. The 7th grade team will finish out their season Thursday at Ottumwa.

The 8th grade team saw their A squad fall in two matches, the B team split and the C team lost in two matches as they battled with Fort Madison, as well.

Prep Football:

The Mount Pleasant JV Football team traveled to Solon Monday night to take on the Spartans.

Solon jumped out to an early lead and held on late to defeat the JV Panthers, 20-14 last night. The Spartans took a 20-0 lead into recess but the second half was all Mount Pleasant.

The Panthers pitched a second-half shutout and scored twice to give Solon all they could handle.

Carson Coleman threw for 117 yards while Isaiah Albright had 29 yards rushing and the two touchdowns.

Dylan Hagans led the defense with 7.5 tackles

College Sports:

It’ll also be a night for the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger athletic department this evening with women’s soccer and volleyball both in action tonight.

This afternoon, Chris Gaskin’s Tiger women’s soccer team will take on Cornell College in Mount Vernon.

The Tigers’ enter tonight’s match with a record of 0-7-1.

They’ll next be at home this Thursday for a conference match against Spalding.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball will take on Monmouth College this evening at home at 7:00 p.m.

They come into tonight’s match 8-12 on the season and 4-6 in SLIAC play.

Match-time is set for 7:00 p.m. at Ruble Arena.