Sports, Tuesday, October 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Holy Trinity, Notre Dame Roll in Monday Night Volleyball:

#6 (1A) Holy Trinity 3, Danville 0

Holy Trinity rolled to 25-10, 25-8, 25-18 wins over Danville, as the Crusaders picked up win number 22 in a sweep of over the Bears, last night.

Claire Pothitakis led the way with eight kills for Holy Trinity, while Kassie Randolph finished with five.

Brooke Mueller and Bailey Hellweg each chipped in with four.

Maria Rauenbuehler was dominate in the back-row, as usual, pacing the Crusader defense with eight digs.

The loss dropped Danville to 2-14 overall.

Holy Trinity will be back on the hardwood tonight, when they take on an upstart Central Lee program at home.

First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame 3, Cardinal 0

Gabby Deery provided 11 kills as Notre Dame rolled past Cardinal of Eldon Monday night, sweeping the Comets 25-11, 25-9, 25-20.

Deery also swatted four blocks, while Josie Bentz chipped in with nine kills.

Katy Stephens added to the Nike attack with eight kills.

The win improved Notre Dame to 11-5 — Cardinal slumped to 9-15.

Notre Dame has now won six in a row.

They’ll lock horns with cross-town rival West Burlington this evening.

Super Conference Volleyball Slate Heats Up Again Tonight:

The Super Conference and Southeast Conference will have a busy night tonight, as usual, as several area programs are back on the hardwood here’s a full look at the schedule:

Central Lee at No. 6 (1A) Holy Trinity

Winfield-Mount Union at Mediapolis Both undefeated in SEISC-North play

West Burlington at Notre Dame

Wapello at Pekin

WACO at Van Buren County

All Super Conference bouts will begin at 7:30 p.m.

In the Southeast Conference, varsity conference will continue on at Mount Pleasant High School.

Volleyball will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Panther Gymnasium.

Last Radio Iowa Football Poll for Regular Season Announced:

The last Radio Iowa Football Poll for Regular Season play has been announced, Montezuma and Washington are still the only programs with local ties to be honored — here’s a full look at the poll:

Class 4A

1. Southeast Polk (6-0), LW #1 vs C.R. Jefferson or Ames 10/23

2. Dowling Catholic (5-1), LW #2 vs Sioux City North 10/23

3. Ankeny (6-1), LW #4 vs Sioux City West or C.B. Jefferson 10/23

4. Pleasant Valley (7-0), LW #5 vs Davenport West Or Davenport Central 10/23

5. Waukee (5-2), LW #6 vs Linn-Mar 10/23

6. Iowa City West (4-0), LW #8 vs Iowa City or Ottumwa 10/23

7. Dubuque Hempstead (6-1), LW #7 vs Iowa City Liberty 10/23

8. Urbandale (5-1), LW #3 vs Marshalltown 10/23

9. Sioux City East (6-1), LW #9 vs vs Ankeny Centennial 10/23

10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2), LW #10 vs Davenport North 10/23

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-0), LW #1 vs Oskaloosa or Carlisle 10/23

2. Harlan (7-0), LW #2 vs ADM or Bondurant-Farrar 10/23

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0), LW #3 vs Marion or Clear Creek-Amana 10/23

4. Davenport Assumption (7-0), LW #5 vs Clinton Or Central DeWitt 10/23

5. Washington (7-0), LW #6 vs Fairfield or Keokuk 10/23

6. Lewis Central (5-1), LW #4 vs Creston 10/16

7. West Delaware (7-1), LW #7 vs Waterloo East 10/16

8. Webster City (7-0), LW #9 vs Mason City or Gilbert 10/23

9. Ballard (6-1), LW #10 @ Boone 10/16

10.Decorah (6-1), LW (X) vs Charles City or Wahlert 10/23

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (7-0), LW #1 vs Clarke or Saydel 1/23

2. Williamsburg (7-0), LW #2 vs West Burlington or Davis County 10/23

3. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0), LW #4 vs Sheldon or Unity Christian 10/23

4. Waukon (6-1), LW #5 vs New Hampton or Forest City 10/23

5. West Lyon (6-1), LW #3 vs MOC-Floyd Valley or Sioux Center 10/23

6. Atlantic (6-1), LW #6 vs DSM Christian or Albia 10/23

7. Solon (5-2), LW #7 vs Oelwein or South Tama 10/23

8. West Marshall (6-1), LW #8 vs Chariton or Centerville 10/23

9. Camanche (6-1), LW #9 vs Anamosa or Center Point-Urbana 10/23

10.Mount Vernon (6-1), LW #10 vs Vinton-Shellsburg 10/16

Class 1A

1. OABCIG (7-0), LW #1 vs Missouri Valley or East Sac County 10/23

2. Van Meter (7-0), LW #2 vs ACGC or Pleasantville 10/23

3. Southeast Valley (7-0), LW #4 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows or Belmond-Klemme 10/23

4. Sigourney-Keota (7-0), LW #5 vs Cardinal or Pekin 10/23

5. South Hamilton (7-0), LW #6 vs Central Springs or South Hardin 10/23

6. Underwood (6-1), LW #7 vs West Central Valley 10/16

7. South Central Calhoun (5-1), LW #8 vs Sioux Central 10/16

8. Emmetsburg (5-1), LW #3 vs Eagle Grove 10/16

9. Waterloo Columbus (6-1), LW #9 vs Aplington-Parkersburg or Osage 10/23

10.Mount Ayr (6-1), LW #10 vs Central Decatur or Interstate-35 10/23

Class A

1. Grundy Center (7-0), LW #1 vs BCLUW or Ogden 10/23

2. Saint Ansgar (7-0), LW #2 vs North Union or West Fork 10/23

3. Iowa City Regina (6-1), LW #3 vs Columbus Jct. or Wapello 10/23

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0), LW #4 vs North Linn or Clayton Ridge 10/23

5. West Hancock (6-1), LW #5 vs NW Webster 10/16

6. MFL-Mar-Mac (6-1), LW #6 vs Postville 10/16

7. Wapsie Valley (6-1), LW #7 vs Starmont 10/16

8. South Winneshiek (6-1), LW #8 vs Nashua-Plainfield 10/16

9. Logan-Magnolia (6-1), LW #9 vs IKM-Manning or Southwest Valley 10/23

10.Council Bluffs St. Albert (4-2), LW (X) vs Sidney 10/16

8-Player

1. Don Bosco (5-0), LW #1 vs GMG (Garwin) 10/16

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0), LW #2 vs GT/RA 10/16

3. Audubon (5-0), LW #3 vs Bedford 10/16

4. Montezuma (7-0), LW #4 vs Lone Tree or Winfield-Mount Union 10/23

5. CAM (Anita) (6-0), LW #6 vs Griswold 10/16

6. Fremont-Mills (3-1), LW #5 vs Exira/EHK 10/16

7. Newell-Fonda (6-1), LW #7 vs West Bend-Mallard 10/16

8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-0), LW #8 vs West Central 10/16

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-0), LW #9 vs River Valley or Harris-Lake Park 10/23

10.Easton Valley (6-1), LW #10 vs Dunkerton 10/16

KILJ Announces Fall Postseason Broadcast Schedule:

Friday, October 17th — Mount Pleasant football vs. Benton Community (7:00 p.m. kick, 6:30 p.m. air-time)

Monday, October 19th — New London volleyball vs. Moulton-Udell (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 20th — Mount Pleasant volleyball vs. Fort Madison (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 21st — Holy Trinity volleyball vs. Highland/Lone Tree (7:00 p.m.)

Friday, October 24th — Mount Pleasant/New London/Winfield football vs. TBD (Based off who wins on the 17th) (7:00 p.m. kick, 6:30 p.m. air-time)

Monday, October 26th — New London OR Holy Trinity volleyball (or both depending on wins from the 21st, 7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 28th — Volleyball Regional Finals vs. TBD

Friday, October 30th — 3rd Round Playoff Football (Mount Pleasant/New London/Winfield/Mediapolis) vs. TBD

November 2-5: 2020 State Volleyball Tournament vs. TBD