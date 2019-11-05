Sports, Tuesday, November 5th

Prep Volleyball:

Tonight will be a huge night in area volleyball as New London and Holy Trinity will meet up in what will be a slobber-knocker of a regional final.

Holy Trinity enters tonight’s contest after sweeping Seymour at Van Buren last week Thursday, while New London took care of WACO in four sets, 3-1.

The Crusaders are 27-10 on the year while New London is 29-8.

Holy Trinity is seeking a return trip to the U.S. Cellular Center for the 1A State Tournament, which would mark the 15th time Melissa Freesmeier has done so in her 25-plus year career.

New London meanwhile, is looking to snap what has been a tough run of games against Holy Trinity.

The Tigers are 6-40 in their last 46 contests against Holy Trinity, but did beat the Crusaders earlier this year, 3-1 on September 12th.

New London is led by senior outside hitter Addie Pry who had 14 kills in their win over WACO last Thursday.

Sofie Reighard and Alexa Wenger figure to have big roles in New London’s offense, while Aliyah Christensen has been great this tournament season as their setter.

Junior hitter Claire Pothitakis has been on a rampage, on the other hand, for Holy Trinity.

Pothitakis led the way last Thursday with 11 kills, while Bailey Hellweg finished with nine.

Avery Hopper added eight.

Tonight’s contest will begin at 7:00 p.m. from Fort Madison High School.

You can hear the game beginning at 6:45 p.m. right here on KILJ-FM.

In other regional action, it will be #2 Mediapolis battling 30-7 Hudson tonight for a trip to the state volleyball tournament.

Hudson has swept their way to the region final, as has Mediapolis.

The Bulldogs took care of business last Thursday sweeping Louisa-Muscatine, while Hudson took care of Regina in straight sets.

Tonight’s game will be played at Iowa City Regina High School.

First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.

Last night, it was North Scott over Burlington, with North Scott ending a magical run for the Grayhounds one game shy of the state tournament.

The Lancers won 25-18, 25-23 and 27-25.

College Soccer:

Despite winning the SLIAC regular season by going undefeated in conference play and — theoretically — earning the #1 seed in the conference tournament, the Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team has been deemed ineligible for the 2019 SLIAC Men’s Soccer Tournament, conference officials announced yesterday.

In a statement made by Iowa Wesleyan yesterday, the Tigers breached what is considered the “Sportsmanship Rule” which disqualifies institutions from post-season play if they accumulate too many yellow cards in a season.

The Tigers were over the threshold by five yellows, per Wesleyan officials.

Iowa Wesleyan administration did attempt an appeal of the ruling but were denied at about 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The SLIAC offices did not return a call for a comment at this time.

The Tigers finish their season 9-8-2 and 8-0-1 in conference play.

Basketball:

Lots to get to in terms of basketball. First, tonight, Mount Pleasant 8th grade girls will host Burlington at 4:30 p.m., while the 7th grade boys’ will travel to Burlington.

Second, our KILJ Basketball Schedule has been announced and we’ll link the schedule to KILJ.com. It’s available HERE.

Our first Mount Pleasant game will be on November 26th when the girls’ will travel to take on Pella.

Tentatively, our first Iowa Wesleyan game will be on November 12th against University of Dubuque if the schedule allows with State Volleyball commitments.