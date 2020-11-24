Sports, Tuesday, November 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Panther Girls Ready for Season Opener Against Pella:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team is set to debut their 2020-21 season tonight when they play host to the Pella Little Dutch.

Pella is coming off a season that saw them finish 12-11 but they return both of their leading scorers in Madison Naig (12.3 ppg) and Faith Diers (10.3 ppg) — both of which are now seniors.

The Little Dutch took down Mount Pleasant in the season opener last year 57-35 behind 14 points from Naig and 12 points from sophomore — now junior — Anna Vander Waal.

The Panthers finished last season with a record of 8-15 and lost their two leading scorers in Lydia Stewart (8.0 ppg) and Isabel Ashton (5.3 ppg).

The emergence of freshman — now sophomore — Andrea Lopreato will be paramount to the Panthers’ success this year.

Lopreato was third on the team last year in scoring averaging 5.0 points per game.

A young team, the Panthers have just three seniors this year in Karsynn Lamm, Emma Huckabone and Emma Rugg.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. from Mount Pleasant High School — you can listen on KILJ-FM, Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call at 6:45 p.m.

Other area games tonight include:

Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine

Central Lee at Cardinal

WACO at Winfield-Mount Union

Cyclones Surge to No. 15 in Latest AP Poll:

The Iowa State football team is up to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Here’s the the full poll:

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (62)

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Oregon

10. Miami

11. Northwestern

12. Indiana

13. Georgia

14. Oklahoma

15. Iowa State

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Marshall

18. Wisconsin

19. USC

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. Auburn

23. Louisiana

24. Tulsa

25. North Carolina

Others RV: 30. Iowa

Iowa State is set to battle with No. 20 Texas on Friday, while Iowa will host Nebraska Friday at noon.

Pioneer Football League Approve Spring Schedule, Drake Readies for Season:

The Pioneer Football League Presidents Council has endorsed a six-game conference season to be played in the spring of 2021, as advanced by the Pioneer Football League athletic directors and coaches, the Pioneer Football League office announced Monday, Nov. 23.

The Council determined to move forward with a plan which provides a meaningful competitive experience for Pioneer Football League football student-athletes.

If conditions continue to allow this model to be pursued, the projected dates of competition are March 13 to April 17 for the nine continuing Pioneer Football League members and incoming member, Presbyterian. This model gives League teams the opportunity to earn the Pioneer Football League championship title and the automatic qualifier to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

Additionally, teams are permitted to schedule non-conference games at institutional discretion.

Drake finished last year 6-5 overall and 6-2 in the Pioneer League.

Garza Named to Another Player of the Year Watch List:

Iowa’s Luka Garza has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year preseason watch list.

Garza has now been named a unanimous Associated Press All-America, the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and to the Naismith Trophy and Kareem Abdul Jabbar Center of the Year award watch lists.

Iowa will open up their 2020-21 season tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. against North Carolina Central.

Tip-time is set for 3:00 p.m. and the game can be heard on KILJ-FM 105.5.