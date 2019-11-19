Sports, Tuesday, November 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

This weekend, Mount Pleasant junior offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky made it official.

Lutovsky, a 6’6, 295-pound guard committed to play football at the University of Nebraska over the weekend, following an unofficial visit to Lincoln during their game versus Wisconsin.

Lutovsky announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday saying: “Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. I am excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Nebraska!”

The Huskers have three commitments for the 2021 class now, including Lutovsky, Teddy Prochazka and defensive lineman RJ Sorensen, who committed earlier this season.

Lutovsky’s other offers included Georgia, Iowa State, and Missouri.

Prep Basketball:

Today marks the 13th Annual Iowa Wesleyan University high school girls’ jamboree.

Here’s the full list of games:

6:30 p.m. — Keokuk vs. West Burlington

7:10 p.m. — Columbus Junction vs. Danville.

7:50 p.m. — Mt. Pleasant vs. Wapello

8:30 p.m. — Fort Madison vs. Winfield-Mount Union

All games will be played at Ruble Arena.

Other games tonight are in middle school.

The Mount Pleasant 8th grade girls’ will travel to Washington, while the 7th grade boys’ will host the Demons.

Tip-off for both games is set for 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball:

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm wants to see improved three point shooting in Tuesday’s game against Southern Miss.

The Cyclones made only three of 25 from behind the arc in a win last week over Northern Illinois.

“I bet two-thirds of them were good looks, there were a lot of ones that were wide open. We need to find a way to be a 37-38% three-point shooting team.” Prohm told reporters.

Senior forward Michael Jacobson says the Cyclones also need to get better on defense.

“It starts up front with the guards and we need to call out screen coverages, and throw it into the post. If we can do that and box out and rebound we’ll have a pretty good chance of making a run.”

The Cyclones will tip tonight at 7:00 p.m., coverage on KILJ-AM will begin at 6:00 p.m.

College Football:

A pair of in-state athletes have been named as Player of the Week for their respective conferences.

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Iowa State kicker Connor Assalley were named to their conferences’ weekly honor list.

Epenesa, the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week, recorded 2.5 sacks and three solo tacks in Iowa’s upset triumph over #8 Minnesota over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Assalley was 2-for-2 on PATs and 2-for-2 on field goals, including a game-winning 36-yard kick as time expired in a win over Texas on Saturday.

Iowa will take on Illinois this weekend, while the Cyclones will battle the Jayhawks of Kansas.

And, the Division III playoff football bracket was announced earlier this week and two in-state teams will be participating.

The Central Dutch, co-champions of the American Rivers Conference, will host perennial power Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Pella this weekend.

Both teams enter 9-1.

Kick-off is set for noon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Wartburg will travel to Holland, Michigan to battle with Hope College.

Hope, like Wartburg, is 9-1, as well.

They’ll kick at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.