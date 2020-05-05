Sports, Tuesday, May 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Big Ten Announces Additional Closures, Delays:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.

This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.

The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Bees Offering Buzz-Thru Food Service:

The Burlington Bees will offer fans the opportunity to order and pick-up a selection of ballpark favorite food items from Community Field on Thursday, May 7 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with new orders ceasing at 6:15 PM.

Concessions offerings will feature staples including hot dogs, burgers, nachos and pretzels in addition to Community Field specialties Macho Nachos and Bees Rite sandwiches.

Fans are encouraged to view the menu and must order with and official BUZZ-thru Curbside Order Form.

All orders must be paid prior to pick-up and may be placed by phone to the Bees Front Office at 319-754-5705 or by emailing completed order form to staff@gobees.com.

Bees’ staff will call all emailed orders to confirm order and receive payment.

Fans may pick-up orders curbside at Community Field in the time frame selected upon their order form.

To complete curbside pick-up fans will enter the East Driveway (nearest to Lunning Chapel) then stop at numbered spots directly in front of ballpark gates and the Bees Front Office.

Orders will safely be delivered directly to vehicles upon arrival.

NFL Playing All Games in Season:

The National Football League announced today that it will schedule all 2020 games in the United States in order for the entire season to be played in NFL teams’ stadia under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made this decision after consultation with our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners.

The NFL had been planning to play one game in Mexico City at Azteca Stadium and four games in London – two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and two at Wembley Stadium – during the 2020 season.

The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins had all previously announced that they would be home teams for International Series Games in 2020.

These teams will now play all of their home games this season at their home stadia in the United States.