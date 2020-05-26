Sports, Tuesday, May 26th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Weesner Named Iowa’s Athletic Trainer of the Year:

The Iowa Athletics Trainer Society announced its annual award winners and Iowa State’s Tim Weesner has been honored as the College/University Athletic Trainer of the Year.

It’s the second time that a Cyclone athletic trainer has received the award, as Mark Coberley earned the recognition in 2012.

The award is given annually to the athletic trainer employed in the college/university setting that distinguishes him or herself in the profession of athletic trainer through their work with athletes, pre-professional students, and contributions to Iowa Athletics Trainer Society.

Weesner’s award comes just after the Iowa State athletic training staff was named the 2020 Big 12 Athletic Training Staff of the Year, earlier this month.

Weesner first came to Iowa State in 2004 as a graduate assistant and later joined the athletic training staff full time in 2008.

Throughout his career, he’s worked with the soccer, softball, track and field, gymnastics, swimming and diving and spirit squads.

He now primarily works with the Iowa State wrestling team, a position he’s served in for the past nine years.

Drake, Des Moines Move Forward on New Soccer Pitch:

Drake University and Des Moines Public Schools partnership to construct a new, on-campus stadium took another step toward becoming a reality last week when the Des Moines school board unanimously approved the project by a 7-0 vote.

Drake and Des Moines Public Schools initially announced the partnership Nov. 13, 2019, to construct a $19.5 million athletic stadium located along Forest Avenue, adjacent to the Shivers Basketball Practice Facility in Des Moines.

Preliminary plans call for the project to be completed by the summer of 2021.

The venue will seat 4,000 fans and provide an on-campus home for the Bulldogs’ men’s and women’s soccer teams, in addition to hosting Des Moines Public Schools high school football and soccer games.

Big 12 Conference OK’s Voluntary Workouts:

The Big 12 Conference made a giant leap to resuming play this fall when their Board of Directors approved a “phased in approach” which would student-athletes to take part in voluntary activities respective to their sport.

For example, football athletes can begin workouts at on-campus facilities as well as being able to work directly with strength and conditioning coaches.

They’ll be able to begin on-campus work, June 15th.

Per the Big 12, volleyball, soccer and cross country athletes can start voluntary workouts on July 1st.

The Big 12 wasn’t the only school approving on-campus work, last Friday — the SEC announced that voluntary workouts can begin on campus June 8th.

Wesleyan Great, Long-Time Coach Passes Away:

Former Burlington High and Notre Dame basketball coach — as well as distinguished Iowa Wesleyan alum — Don Gibbs passed away at the age of 84 on Friday.

Following his time at Wesleyan, Gibbs was named the head boys’ coach at Burlington High School in 1968 where he held that title until 1975.

In 1977 Gibbs took the head coaching position at Notre Dame, where he led the Nikes to state tournament appearances in 1980, 1982, 1984 and 1985.

Gibbs was the first ‘triple crown’ alumni to receive every honor Iowa Wesleyan bestows on alumni and was also inducted into the Iowa Wesleyan Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.