Sports, Tuesday, May 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther baseball team took part in one of the oddest games I’ve seen in my time broadcasting.

Leading 9-2 in the bottom of the 3rd inning, the game was suspended due to field and mound conditions. The Panthers had the bases loaded and nobody out in the 3rd at the time of the suspension.

Brennan Bender had two hits and 3 RBIs for the Panthers.

Bryce Anderson worked the first inning, Jaxon Hoyle the second and Clayton Lowery the third.

Both coaches met following the contest to decide whether the game could be picked up at the point of the suspension or not.

No official details were announced last night.

Regina is the defending Class 2A runner-up.

Weather permitting, the Panthers are scheduled to take on 3A #1 Davenport Assumption tonight. That game will be played now in Muscatine, rather than Davenport.

The official address of the park is SWANSON STADIUM/BRUNNER FIELD, 2136 ONEIDA AVENUE, MUSCATINE, IA.

Girls’ Soccer:

Moynt Pleasant Girls Soccer traveled to Mediapolis and prevailed 7-1.

Mary West had 4 goals and 1 assist, Kendin Scheitlin had 2 goals, Sydney Doak had 1 goal.

Kaela Welcher, Anna Ostby and Regan Seberg each had 1 assist in the Panther win.

Mount Pleasant ends the regular season 12-4 and have their opening round of substate on Thursday at home against Fairfield.

Girls’ Golf:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ golf team finished 6th at yesterday’s golf regionals in DeWitt. Anni Liechty shot a 97, Michal Wohlleber a 100.

Melody Miller carded a 110 and Elli Liechty shot a 104.

The Panther girls’ golf team finishes an outstanding season with a record of 34-16.

Boys’ Tennis:

Boys’ tennis took on Pella last night in the first round of substate yesterday and fell 5-0.

Here are the full results:

Pella over Corbin Broeker, 6-0, 6-1 Pella defeated Jaxon Hoyle, 6-0, 6-0 Pella beat Donny Arledge, 6-1, 6-1 Pella over Clayton Henriksen, 6-0, 6-2 Pella wins over David Nyugen, 6-2, 3-2 Pella defeated Jack Schimmelpfennig, 6-1, 6-1

The Panther boys’ record is now 8-3.

Former MP Youth Enjoys Huge Weekend at State:

A former Mount Pleasant youth who now attends West Des Moines Valley was a big part of a pair of new state record relay teams this past weekend at Drake Stadium.

WDM Valley junior Creighton Mitchell, once a terrific middle school athlete here in Mount Pleasant, ran the anchor leg of the 4A-winning 4x200m race for the Tigers.

Their relay team — Jon Shaner, Matt Mahoney, Ryan Neu and Mitchell — set the new all-time record running 1:26.17.

That mark broke the previous best time of 1:26.40 which was set by Iowa City High in 1997.

Mitchell was also a part of second state record team, running on the Tigers 4×100 team that set the track on fire with a time of 41.68, besting a record set six years ago by Waterloo West.

As a team, West Des Moines Valley won their third-straight Class 4A title.

Mitchell is also a decorated football star, playing running back for the Tigers’ football team.

He currently holds one offer from the University of North Dakota.

Schedule:

Baseball: at Davenport Assumption (Doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.)

Softball: at Albia (7:30 p.m., JV opens at 5:30 p.m.)