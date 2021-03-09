Sports, Tuesday, March 9th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Basketball: Lopreato Named 3rd Team All-State, Other Local Selections:

Mount Pleasant forward Andrea Lopreato had a breakout season, and the sophomore is racking up postseason honors.

Yesterday evening Lopreato was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Third Team All-State list in Class 4A.

Lopreato was just one of six underclassmen honored in Class 4A and was joined on the Third Team list by Southeast Conference foe Malarie Ross of Fort Madison.

Lopreato led Mount Pleasant with 16.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field.

She also added nearly two assists, three steals and a block per game.

Other area selections included:

Mya Mershchman, Central Lee — Class 3A, First Team

Sydney Marlow, West Burlington — Class 3A, Second Team

Isabel Manning, Van Buren County — Class 2A, First Team

Katy Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame — Class 1A, Third Team

Girls’ Basketball: Wachs Named 1A Southeast Region Coach of the Year:

Following a season in which he orchestrated an 18-0 start, Winfield-Mount Union head coach was named the Class 1A Southeast Region Coach of the Year, announced yesterday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Wachs led the Lady Wolves to the district final where they ultimately defeated by Notre Dame who went on to play Springville in the substate final.

Just two years ago this bunch was 5-17, last year they were 12-11.

Next year Winfield-Mount Union will return top scorer Bradie Buffington and All-Conference forward Jobey Malone amongst others.

Making the Class 1A All-Region Southeast team were:

Bradie Buffington, W-MU

Farrah Nelson, Winfield-Mount Union

Boys’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant’s Trent Named to All-Substate Team:

Mount Pleasant junior forward Dewon Trent has been recognized for his terrific postseason play by being named o the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Substate 5 team.

Trent averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game in two playoff matchups, nearly leading an epic come from behind win over Mount Vernon in the substate semifinals.

The terrific junior was also honored by the Southeast Conference as a unanimous 1st Team All-SEC choice.

Mount Pleasant closed their season with a record of 13-11 under first year head coach Eric Rawson.

Boys’ Basketball: Day One of Iowa High School Basketball Tournament Concludes:

Day One of the Iowa High School Basketball Tournament has come and gone, let’s take a look at the finals from yesterday’s action in Class 1A and 2A.

1A:

No. 1 North Linn 77, No. 8 South Winneshiek 52

No. 4 Martensdale-St. Mary’s 51, No. 5 Easton Valley 45

No. 7 Montezuma 64, No. 2 Lake Mills 61

No. 3 Grand View Christian 54, No. 6 Remsen-St. Mary’s 49

2A:

No. 1 Boyden-Hull 74, No 8 South Central Calhoun 49

No. 4 Aplington-Parkersburg 68, No. 5 Van Meter 41