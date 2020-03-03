Sports, Tuesday, March 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Athletics:

Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletics and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, in conjunction with Special Olympics Iowa, are excited once again to host the Southeast Iowa Special Olympics Spring Games.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex, located in Mount Pleasant.

Returning to this year’s event will be Bobby Reid skydiving into the opening ceremonies with the American Flag.

Registration for the event will begin at 9:00 am with an opening ceremony beginning at 10:00 am and the games kicking off at 10:30 am.

The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is looking for individuals, companies, and organizations who would like to help by sponsoring this event.

If you wish to be a part of the event, contact Courtney Carl by email at courtney.carl@iw.edu or by phone at 319-385-6386.

Volunteer at the event or host a booth in the Olympic Village by clicking the links.

Prep Basketball:

Day One of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament finished up late last night, here’s a capsule of the results from last night:

5A Quarterfinal: Waukee 76 Sioux City East 36

Waukee (22-2) used a 29-9 first period to open up a 40-point win. Katie Dinnebier had 24 points and four steals to lead. Taryn Reitsma added 11 points and 10 boards.

Kennedy McCloy had a team-high 11 points for Sioux City East (16-8).

5A Quarterfinal: Waterloo West 51 Cedar Falls 49

Halli Poock shot 14/17 from the free throw line and had 27 points for Waterloo West (20-4) in the tight victory.

Emerson Green led Cedar Falls (19-5) with 19 points, six board and four assists.

5A Quarterfinal: Johnston 75 Southeast Polk 71

Maya McDermott dropped in 30 points and added six rebounds, six assists and six steals for Johnston (22-2). Kendall Nead chipped in 22 points in the win.

Brooke Woodyard topped Southeast Polk (19-5) with 24 points and seven rebounds.

5A Quarterfinal: Iowa City High 59 Cedar Rapids Prairie 40

Aubrey Joens had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Iowa City High (23-1).

The 5A Final Four is set with #2 Iowa City High taking on #3 Johnston and #Waukee battling #5 Waterloo West.

3A Quarterfinal: Clear Lake 60 Davenport Assumption 46

Sara Faber had 26 points, four assists and three steals for Clear Lake (23-2).

3A Quarterfinal: Dike-New Hartford 56 Jesup 43

Ellie Foster had 21 points, five rebounds and three steals for Dike-New Hartford (23-1).

Amanda Treptow led Jesup (20-5) with 14 points.

3A Quarterfinal: North Polk 68 Red Oak 40

Maggie Phipps shot a perfect 5/5 from 3 and scored 27 points to lead North Polk (20-5) in the dominant win.

Chloe Johnson had 13 points and Sophie Walker went for 12 to lead the Tigers (21-4).

North Polk and Dike-New Hartford will meet up Thursday afternoon in one of two Class 3A semifinal matchups.

Boys’ 1A and 2A Brackets Released

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released their State Tournament brackets for 1A and 2A.

In 1A, the top-seed is Lake Mills who will open up next Monday against Wapsie Valley.

The 2A top-seed is Boyden Hull-Rock Valley, they’ll battle Woodward-Granger in the final game next Monday evening.

Here’s the full field:

CLASS 1A

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Montezuma, Monday at 9:30 AM

Wapsie Valley vs. Lake Mills, Monday at 11:15 AM

Bishop Garrigan vs. Springville, Monday at 1:00 PM

St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. West Fork, Monday at 2:30 PM

Semifinals: Wednesday at 2:00 and 3:45 PM

3rd Place: Thursday at 10:20 AM

Championship: Friday at 2:00 PM

CLASS 2A

Woodward-Granger vs. Boyden-Hull, Monday at 8:15 PM

Monticello vs. Camanche, Tuesday at 9:30 AM

North Linn vs. West Sioux, Monday at 4:30 PM

Pella Christian vs. Treynor, Monday at 6:30 PM

Semifinals: Wednesday at 6:30 PM and 8:15 PM

3rd Place: Thursday at 11:55 AM

Championship: Friday at 3:45 PM

College Basketball:

UNI’s Austin Phyfe has been named the MVC Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Sunday afternoon.

Phyfe finished with 27 points, shot 62 percent, and hauled in 21 rebounds in two Valley games last week. Phyfe led the way for the Panthers against Drake on Saturday night, going 8-15 from the field for 17 points and tying a career-high in rebounds with 18. The sophomore center added two blocks, two assists, and one steal to help the Panthers secure the MVC Regular Season Title.

Phyfe and the rest of the Panthers will be in action on Friday, March 6 in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

In the women’s game, Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle was chosen as Big Ten Player of the Year by both the conference coaches and a select panel of Big Ten media members, the second consecutive season a Hawkeye student has swept both honors.

Megan Gustafson was the 2019 Big Ten Player of Year, on the way to being chosen the consensus National Player of the Year, and she also earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors from the media in 2018.

Doyle has averaged 18.2 points per game this season, to go along with 6.4 assists and five rebounds.

Doyle was also a first-team All-Conference pick.