Sports, Tuesday, March 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Prep Basketball:

Three area players have been honored on the Iowa Print Writer’s Association Girls’ All-State Basketball teams in 2A.

Van Buren County’s duo of Taryn Scheuermann and Isabel Manning and Mediapolis’ Helaina Hillyard were all All-State choices.

Scheuermann, a UNI recruit, was a first-team choice in Class 2A after helping lead the Warriors to the sub-state final this year.

The 6’3′ senior averaged a team-best high 20.2 points and eight boards per game.

Manning was a 2nd-Team All State pick.

Shooting better than 47% percent from three, Manning averaged a tick under 17 points per game for the 21-win Warriors this winter.

Just a junior, Manning will undoubtedly be the catalyst for Van Buren next season.

Lastly, Mediapolis’ Helaina Hillyard was a third team choice.

The Western Illinois volleyball commit helped led Mediapolis to a 21-win season before Van Buren knocked them out of the playoffs in a regional semifinal.

Hillyard led Mediapolis this winter with 16.5 points per game.

Dowling Catholic senior guard Caitlin Clark was named Iowa’s Miss Basketball. The Iowa commit averaged 34 points per game for the Maroons this season.

Boys’ Prep Basketball:

Day One of the Iowa High School Boys’ Basketball State Tournament concluded yesterday, here’s a full look at the results:

Class 1A State Quarterfinals

Montezuma 75, Martensdale-St. Marys 50

Wapsie Valley 49, Lake Mills 45

Bishop Garrigan 55, Springville 52

West Fork 55, Remsen St. Mary’s 53

Class 2A State Quarterfinals

North Linn 56, West Sioux 51

Treynor 69, Pella Christian 53

Boyden-Hull 57, Woodward-Granger 26

High School girl’s track:

Mount Pleasant girl’s track team ran at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls Monday in the Dickinson Relays, MPHS got 15th place finishes from Avery Sutter in the 200 dash (27.84) and Abby Ryon in the 1,500 (5:09.37). The Panthers were 18th in the 4×800 (10:45.40) and 17th in the 4×400 (4:26.03). Jadan Brumbaugh was 19th in shot put with a toss of 35-6 1/2.

College Softball:

The Iowa Wesleyan softball split their two games yesterday, picking up a 5-0 victory over Penn State-Fayette, while dropping 3-2 to Brevard College in the night cap.

Morgan Christner was the winning pitcher in game one against Fayette, striking out 12 over 6.2 innings of work.

Emma McDanel was the tough luck loser in the nightcap, allowing just one earned run over an otherwise stellar six innings of duty.

Wesleyan, now 2-2, will enjoy a day off today before continuing play in the Fastpitch Dreams tournament on Wednesday morning, where they will open up against Immaculata University (PA.).

You can listen to that contest on KILJ and kilj.com.

Speaking of Christner, the senior was named the SLIAC Pitcher of the Week this week for her exploits so far.

Last year’s SLIAC Pitcher of the Year opened her season with a dominating performance in her season opener against Medaille (NY.) on Sunday.

The senior pitcher hurled seven scoreless innings in picking up the win for the Tigers.

She limited Medaille to just three hits in the win, walking two, while striking out 12.

College Basketball:

Iowa junior Luka Garza has been named Big Ten Player of the Year by both the Big Ten Coaches and Media.

Garza was the only player to be unanimous choice in both polls while Michigan State’s Cassius Winston was also unanimous choice by the coaches.

Iowa sophomore Joe Wieskamp was a second-team choice by the coaches and a third-team choice by the media.

CJ Frederick was named to the All-Freshman Team by the coaches.

The Hawkeyes will play in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, against either Northwestern or Minnesota.