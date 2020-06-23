Sports, Tuesday, June 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball, Softball Will Look to Get Games in Tonight:

After rain slogged through the area yesterday ruining any and all fun, most area and regional teams are back in action again this evening.

We’ll start in the Southeast Conference, where both the Mount Pleasant baseball and softball teams will travel to take on Keokuk at Joyce Park after they were rained out yesterday.

The Keokuk boys are 0-4 after being swept on Thursday by Fairfield 12-2 twice.

Mount Pleasant baseball is coming off a split Thursday night against Washington.

Meanwhile, the Keokuk softball team is 1-4, their lone win coming last Wednesday against Mediapolis — an 8-7 effort.

The Panther girls are trying to find their footing after stumbling to a 1-3 start. They were swept last Thursday by Washington 8-5 and 12-0.

The doubleheader will begin tonight in Keokuk for both teams at 5:30 p.m.

The Super Conference slate is once again loaded this evening, we’ll start in baseball where Mediapolis will look to keep their perfect start going when they host Hillcrest Academy at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

Other contests tonight will see:

Lone Tree vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Danville at Notre Dame

Central Lee at Van Buren County

Columbus at Wapello

Cardinal at West Burlington

Also tonight on KILJ-FM will be New London baseball, as they travel north to battle the Regals of Iowa City Regina, the 2018 State Runner-Up.

The Regals are off to a 3-1 start this year — their lone loss coming to Bettendorf, 4-0.

New London is 4-1 after suffering their first defeat by the hands of 2019 State Qualifier Central Lee.

This will be the two teams’ first ever meeting.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.

In softball tonight:

New London travels to Holy Trinity

Louisa-Muscatine at Lone Tree

Mediapolis at Hillcrest Academy

Wapello at Columbus Community

Van Buren County at Central Lee

West Burlington-Notre Dame vs. Cardinal

Iowa Announces Changes to Season Ticket Plans

The University of Iowa announced Monday it has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season.

Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.

New sales of the Fight for Iowa digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village, and single-games ticket sales are paused until a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium capacity and social distancing requirements are determined.

The Hawkeye Express, which has provided fans train transportation from a satellite parking lot in Coralville to Kinnick Stadium since 2006, will not be operational for the 2020 football season because of the potential of reduced capacity.

Fans who had purchased tickets for the Hawkeye Express will have an opportunity for a refund or credit toward other parking options.

If the event the 2020 season is disrupted, the University of Iowa Athletics Department will provide future credit or ticket refunds.

The changes come following nine more positive COVID cases within the athletic department from just last week.

If the event the 2020 season is disrupted, the University of Iowa Athletics Department will provide future credit or ticket refunds.

Iowa Snags Tampa Corner:

The Iowa Hawkeye football team got a boost yesterday when Tampa, Florida prep Jordan Oladokun re-committed to Iowa.

Oladokun announced his plans to head back to Iowa City on Sunday.

After committing in April, Oladokun had a change of heart in May — but has since found his love for the black and gold again.

Oladokun is ranked as the no. 78 corner in country and no. 125 in Florida.

He is the Hawkeyes’ 17th commit for the Class of 2021, which currently ranks no. 11 in the nation.

MLB Season to Start July 24th?

Major League Baseball is now planning to hold a 60-game season that will begin around July 24th pending players signing off on a health and safety protocol pledge, reports have announced.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan says if agreed upon, players will need to arrive at home stadiums by July 1st to begin advanced preparations for the season.

After months of tireless negotiation Major League Baseball used their right to impose a schedule of any length. The 60-game schedule will allow teams to finish regular season contests by September 27th.

Currently all MLB training facilities in Florida and Arizona are shut down for deep cleaning after multiple teams reported positive tests last Friday.