Sports, Tuesday, January 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball returns to KILJ tonight when the Panthers entertain #13 (2A) Mediapolis for a non-conference matchup.

Since their huge conference win over Washington, the Panther girls’ have shot a combined 18-for-87 (20.6%) in two straight losses to Burlington and Central Lee.

Mediapolis and their stingy defense isn’t exactly a get right spot.

The Bullettes have been on a tear to begin their season and come in with a record of 9-1.

Their lone loss?

A 61-60 defeat to 8-1 West Burlington.

Mediapolis features one of the area’s best three-headed monsters between leading scorer Mackenzie Springsteen (17.3 points per game), Helaina Hillyard (16.8 points per game) and Hallie Mohr (13 points per game).

The Panthers are led by Lydia Stewart’s 6.2 points per game. Isabel Ashton is second on the team in scoring averaging 5.3 per game.

One of the clear advantages for Mount Pleasant has to be fresher legs.

The Bullettes are playing their second game in as many nights after defeating Wapello 53-36 last night in a SEI Super Conference matchup.

Hillyard had 20 points last night in that win for Mediapolis, while Springsteen and Mohr each chipped in with 12 points.

Tonight’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

You can hear all the action on KILJ, with myself and the coach, Kent Bennett.

We will take the air at 7:15 p.m.

Other area girls’ finals last night:

#12 (3A) West Burlington 68, Keokuk 62

West Liberty 58, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Centerville 56, Fairfield 46

Muscatine 44, Washington 24

Meanwhile, the boys’ will have tonight — and most of the week off, after winning two straight last weekend.

They’ll next be in action Friday night when they host the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison.

With a record of 4-5, the Panthers can get back to .500 with a win Friday night.

In other boys’ action in our area last night:

Mediapolis 48, Wapello 41

West Liberty 46, Louisa-Muscatine 33

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball team are in full scale preparation for a home SLIAC double header tomorrow night against Eureka.

The Wesleyan women nearly picked up win number two over the weekend in a close loss to Blackburn and they’ll try to right the ship tomorrow evening against the Red Devils.

Eureka’s women enter tomorrow’s contest with a record of 7-4 and are 3-1 in conference play.

The Tiger women are 1-10 and 1-3 in SLIAC play.

They’ll begin the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.

The men will follow at 7:30 p.m. as they aim to end a mini two-game losing skid.

The Red Devil men will come into tomorrow’s tilt with a record of 8-3 and 3-1 in SLIAC play.

On the senior circuit, the Iowa men are set for a matchup tonight against Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

The Hawkeyes are a little gimpy heading into the meat of the Big Ten schedule.

Freshman guard CJ Fredrick missed the second half of Saturday’s loss at Penn State with an ankle injury, he is the Big Ten’s leading three point shooter at 50 percent.

“We want to make sure when we run him out there that he’s ready to go. He wasn’t ready against [Penn State] in the second half. We don’t want to make it any worse. If you’re out, you’re out and it’s next man up” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

The Hawkeyes have already lost forward Jack Nunge and guard Jordan Bohannon to season ending surgeries and of Fredrick can’t go McCaffery may insert backup center Ryan Kriener into the lineup.

He too suffered an injury knee in Saturday’s loss, battling a knee — however his isn’t expected to be serious.

“I was concerned, but once they determined it was nothing serious, he was OK. He looks good, there’s a good chance he would start” McCaffery explained.

The Huskers are 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

Tonight’s game will tip at 8:00 p.m.

Meanwhile in Ames, Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton is the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Haliburton posted the program’s sixth triple-double against TCU on Saturday after missing their midweek contest against Florida A&M.

The sophomore had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Horned Frogs in the defeat.

College Football

Iowa junior safety Geno Stone has announced he is declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stone was a second-team all-conference choice by the Associated Press and third-team by the league’s coaches.

Stone finished his career with 126 tackles (four for loss), six interceptions, 13 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.