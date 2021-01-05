Sports, Tuesday, January 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Wilson Paces Mount Pleasant Past New London:

Brevin Wilson had 22 points and six rebounds, as the Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team held off New London for a 65-56 win last night.

Dewon Trent chipped in with 16 points and five rebounds for the Panthers, who improved to 5-4 with the win.

Up by as much as 15 late, New London sparked a 17-4 run in just mere minutes to pull the game within two before Mount Pleasant iced the game from the foul line.

Sophomore phenom Kade Benjamin paced the New London (5-2) attack with 32 points and nine rebounds, while shooting 14-of-18 from the field.

Fellow sophomore Blaise Porter finished with 16 points but only shot 6-of-17 for the Tigers, who slipped to 5-2.

Mount Pleasant, who has won three of their last four and two straight, will be off until Friday night when they travel to take on Fort Madison.

Tip is set for 7:45 p.m.

You can listen to that game on KILJ-FM with the Panther Tipoff Show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Other finals in the area last night:

Burlington 66, Washington 60

Late Run Lifts Panther Girls Past New London:

Tristian Shull led three Panthers in double figures with 18 points, as the Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team (5-4) earned a 54-38 win over New London last night.

Andrea Lopreato finished with 13 points and seven boards, while Emma Huckabone double-doubled with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Mount Pleasant won their third straight.

Ashlyn McSorely led New London with 17 points and seven rebounds while Marah Hartrick finished with 13 points and four boards.

New London slipped to 2-8 with the loss, while Mount Pleasant upped their ledger to 5-4.

The Panthers are now off until Friday when they host Fort Madison.

New London will try to right the ship tonight when they host Burlington Notre Dame.

Other girls finals last night:

No. 11 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union 50, Sigourney 34 The Lady Wolves stayed unbeaten, they’re now 10-0.

No. 9 (3A) West Burlington 54, Keokuk 43

Huge Slate of High School Basketball:

Tonight’s Super Conference slate is absolutely loaded as teams restart from the holiday break. Here’s the full rundown of games going off tonight:

Holy Trinity at Wapello

Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine

Danville at Cardinal

Winfield-Mount Union at Columbus

Notre Dame at New London

West Burlington at Van Buren County

Central Lee at WACO

Girls games will begin at 6:00 p.m. the boys will tip at 7:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball: Drake Throttles SIU Again:

Drake’s men’s basketball team earned their 13th straight double-digit win as they raced by the Salukis of Southern Illinois 86-55 last night at the Knapp Center.

Joseph Yesufu paced the Bulldogs with 16 points while Garrett Sturtz chipped in with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Drake is now 13-0.

They’ll be off until this weekend when they take on Loyola (IL.) Sunday afternoon.

Men’s College Basketball: Iowa State at No. 4 Texas Tonight:

The Iowa State basketball team, struggling to start the year, is back on the hardwood tonight when they travel to Austin to lock horns with the No. 4 Texas Longhorns in Big 12 action.

Iowa State, 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference, is trying to climb out from the basement, while Shaka Smart’s Longhorns are 8-1 and winners of four straight.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and you can listen along on KILJ-AM with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m.