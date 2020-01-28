Sports, Tuesday, January 28th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the 2020 Regional Dual Sites.

In 2A the sites are as follows:

Atlantic

Independence

Osage

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Union, LaPorte City

West Delaware, Manchester

Williamsburg

Winterset

And in 1A:

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Denver

Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Lake Mills

Lisbon

Logan-Magnolia

Underwood

West Sioux, Hawarden

Regional Duals for Classes 2A and 1A are set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11.

The top eight teams in each class qualify for the State Dual Team Tournament, set for Wednesday, February 19 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Prep Basketball:

#7 Van Buren jumped out to a 24-5 lead after the first quarter en route to a 66-51 non-conference over Fairfield.

The Warriors were led by Isabel Manning who finished with 24 points to go along with five steals.

Taryn Scheuermann added 18 points and nine boards.

Van Buren is now 14-2, they’re second in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference-South Division.

Fairfield is now 7-6.

Keokuk and Fort Madison’s girls’ met up for a rare Monday night conference tilt, last night.

Abby Wolter had a game-high 24 points to lead the Chiefs to a 57-29 win.

The Chiefs improved to a Southeast Conference best 6-0 and 11-3 overall.

Fort Madison dropped to 5-10 and 1-6 in conference play.

In other area girls’ games last night:

Washington 41, Ottumwa 38

New London 51, Cardinal 35

In boys’ action last night, Keokuk improved to 12-3 overall with a huge Southeast Conference win at the Hound Dome, 45-37 over Fort Madison.

Anthony Potratz led the Chiefs with 12 points and six boards.

Eddie Lee added eight points.

Parker Denning led the Hounds with 15 points.

Fort Madison fell to 3-10 and 0-6 in conference play.

In the Superconference, New London picked up their 10th win of the season cruising by Cardinal 74-57.

New London remains in third place in the Southeast Iowa Superconference-South Division at 8-3 in conference play.

Only WACO and Burlington-Notre Dame are ahead of the Tigers.

In other boys’ action last night:

Ottumwa 71, Washington 48

Pekin 47, Hillcrest Academy 38

Tonight is both a busy night in the Southeast Conference and the Superconference, we’ll start in the Southeast:

Keokuk girls’ at West Hancock

Burlington boys’ host Davenport North

Burlington girls’ to Davenport North

Fort Madison boys’ entertain Clark County

Washington welcomes in Fairfield

In the Superconference, the #3 (1A) WACO boys’ aim to keep their dream, undefeated season alive when they travel to Danville tonight.

The girls will start the night at 6:00 p.m. with the boys’ to follow.

You can listen to WACO-Danville tonight on KILJ-FM.

Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett will have the call beginning at approximately 5:45 p.m. this afternoon.

Other Superconference tilts tonight include:

West Burlington vs. Central Lee

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Highland

Wapello vs. Hillcrest Academy

Van Buren County vs. Holy Trinity

Pekin vs. Lone Tree

Mediapolis vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Notre Dame vs. New London

Prep Bowling:

The post-season pairings for the high school bowling season have been announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Assocation.

The Panthers will be in District 5 of Class 2A.

DISTRICT #5



Burlington

Cedar Rapids, Washington (boys only)

Mount Pleasant

Marion

North Scott, Eldridge

Pleasant Valley (girls only)

Xavier, Cedar Rapids

District meets are set for Tuesday, February 17.

Qualifying teams and individuals advance to the 2020 state meets, set for February 24-26 at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

College Basketball:

Iowa (15-5 overall, 6-3 Big Ten): Iowa finished the game on a 23-5 run to beat Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5), 68-62. Luka Garza dominated once again with 21 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks.

CJ Fredrick finished with 17 points while Joe Wieskamp added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Joe Toussaint pitched in with 11 points.

Iowa will be off until Thursday when they travel to to College Park to tango with the #15 Maryland Terrapins.

Iowa State sophomore Rasir Bolton has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Bolton scored 20-plus points in two games for the Cyclones this past week, averaging 22.0 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Cyclones will be back on the hardwood tomorrow when they take on #1 Baylor at home.

Meanwhile, in the women’s game, Iowa’s McKenna Warnock and Kathleen Doyle were both honored by the Big Ten Conference on Monday.

Warnock was tabbed as the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week while Doyle was selected to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll.

Warnock had her second career double-double against Michigan State, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Doyle, on the other hand, averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a two wins last week.