Sports, Tuesday, January 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Clayton Lowery poured in a career-high 26 points as the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ varsity basketball team picked up a 70-65 non-conference victory over New London, last night.

The Panthers needed every bit of those 26 points as New London’s Grant Swanson led all scorers with 31 points.

The win for Mount Pleasant was their sixth in a row as they improved to 8-5 on the season.

Brevin Wilson chipped in with 17 points for the Panthers, while Jaxon Hoyle finished with 11.

New London fell to 7-4.

Mount Pleasant will be off until Friday when they’ll host Washington in a Southeast Conference showdown.

Staying in Henry County, the #3 (1A) WACO Warriors cruised to their thirteenth straight win to start the season as they blitzed Van Buren, 51-29.

Leading only 6-5 after the first quarter, WACO broke out after a chilly start to dominate the final 24 minutes.

Nik Coble led all scorers with 16 points, while Pietro Vannini had 11.

Van Buren was led by Wyatt Mertens, who finished with nine points.

Van Buren is now 3-10.

Daunte Oepping had seven points to led Winfield-Mount Union but it was not enough as Winfield-Mount Union fell to Wapello 47-24.

Maddux Griffin had a game-high 16 points for Wapello, who improved to 4-6.

The Wolves stumbled to 4-9.

In the Superconference last night, the Notre Dame Nikes took care of business defeating Louisa-Muscatine, 73-56.

Mitchell Brent paced all scorers with a game-high 20 points.

The win improved the Nikes ledger to 10-3, while Louisa-Muscatine slipped to 2-11.

And in other boys’ action in the Southeast Conference last night:

Keokuk 59, Washington 57 Keokuk improved to 10-2, while Washington is now 7-3. The Chiefs are now in a virtual tie for the Southeast Conference lead.



On the girls’ slate last night, Andrea Lopreato finished with 13 points but Mount Pleasant dropped to Danville, 49-45.

Lydia Stewart had nine points in the loss, while Isabel Ashton finished with eight.

Ava Smith led the Bears with nine points.

Both teams are now 4-10 on the year.

In the Superconference last night, McDonald’s All-American finalist Taryn Scheuermann had a game-high 24 points as #7 Van Buren blew past WACO, 63-20.

Isabel Manning played second fiddle with 18 for Van Buren who is now 12-2 on the year.

Morgan Graber had seven points for WACO, who is now 2-12 on the year.

Here’s a look at tonight’s slate starting first in the Southeast Conference:

Washington girls’ at Keokuk

Burlington girls’ entertain Ottumwa

Fairfield girls’ welcome in Grinnell

Washington boys’ host Davis County

And in the Southeast Iowa Superconference:

WACO at Cardinal

Van Buren at Central Lee

Notre Dame at Danville

Mediapolis at Hillcrest Academy

New London at Holy Trinity

Winfield-Mount Union at West Burlington

College Basketball:

Greenville got 13 points from Hannah Krukewitt has the Panther slid past the Iowa Wesleyan women 77-49 in a rescheduled SLIAC matinee, yesterday afternoon.

Morgan McCrea led the Tigers with 11 points and three assists as Wesleyan dropped to 2-13 on the season.

The Tigers shot just 34% from the field in the loss, while Greenville was at 42.5%.

Wesleyan turned the rock over 28 times.

They’ll next be in action tomorrow evening when they take on the Gorloks of Webster University.

Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile on the men’s side, Jarryd Fernandes scored 48 points and bagged 19 rebounds but it was not enough as Greenville defeated Iowa Wesleyan 131-125 last night.

Alex Dentlinger finished with 24 for the Tigers who saw their winning streak come to an end.

Sontiago Grady led Greenville with 28 points.

The Tigers are now 6-9 on the season and 3-5 in conference action. Greenville improved their mark to 7-8 and 6-2 in conference play.

Wesleyan will take on Webster at the conclusion of the women’s game Wednesday night.

On the senior circuit, Iowa State is back in action tonight when they take on Oklahoma State.

The Cyclones have stumbled to a 1-4 start in conference play, while the Pokes are 0-5.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. on KILJ-AM.

Northern Iowa sophomore AJ Green has been tabbed as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.

Green had 27.0 points per game and shot 51 percent from the field during the week, leading the Panthers to wins over Valparaiso and Bradley. The sophomore had 29 points against Valparaiso and 25 against Bradley.

Iowa men’s basketball swept the Big Ten Conference weekly honors on Monday.

Luka Garza is the Big Ten Player of the Week while CJ Fredrick was picked as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Garza averaged 30 points, five rebounds and 1.5 blocks, and Fredrick put in 16 points per game while averaging four assists and three rebounds.