Sports, Tuesday, January 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys Basketball: North Linn Defeats WACO, Danville Upsets Fairfield:

No. 1 (1A) North Linn 84, WACO 28

Top-ranked North Linn started the game on a 28-5 run as the Lynx took down WACO 84-28 last night in a non-conference affair.

North Linn extended their lead to 50-10 halftime before using their reserves in half number two.

The win pushed the Lynx to an unblemished 13-0, while WACO slipped to 1-12.

WACO will take on Cardinal this Friday night on the road, tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Danville 58, Fairfield 39

Danville lead by eight at halftime, as the Bears took down Southeast Conference foe Fairfield last night at home, 58-39.

Caiden Gourley paced the Bears with 23 points, while Cam Edle added 13.

Tate Allen led Fairfield with 14 points.

Max Weaton added 12 for the Trojans.

The much needed win moved the Bears to 7-4, they’ll be back in action on the road at Central Lee tonight in a pivotal Southeast Iowa Super Conference tilt.

Fairfield, who has only played eight games, fell to 1-7.

Girls Basketball: Big Fourth Leads Mount Pleasant Over Danville, Notre Dame Slides Past WACO:

Mount Pleasant 50, Danville 38

Mount Pleasant was played tough for three quarters, but the Panther used a 21-13 fourth quarter run to pull away from a game Danville squad, 50-38 last night at Mount Pleasant High School.

Andrea Lopreato led Mount Pleasant with 21 points and 15 rebounds, while contributing one block and six steals.

Emma Rugg added nine, while Emma Huckabone had seven.

The win pushed Mount Pleasant to 7-6, while Danville slipped to 5-8.

Mount Pleasant will be off until Friday, when they take on Washington.

Danville will be off for over a week, when they battle Holy Trinity next Tuesday.

No. 11 (1A) Notre Dame 70, WACO 27

Ellah Kissell had eight points for WACO, but it was the hot shooting of the Burlington Notre Dame Nikes that took center stage, as the No. 11 ranked program in 1A cruised to a 70-27 win in Wayland last night.

Megan Harrell had a game-high 17 points to lead the Nikes while Katy Stephens chipped in with 13.

Jim Myers’ group improved to 10-1 and 7-1 in conference play.

WACO dropped to 4-9, they’ll take on Cardinal on Friday.

Other finals from last night:

Davenport Central 64, Burlington 52

Fort Madison 42, Fairfield 36

Busy Tuesday Night of Basketball; Mount Pleasant Hosts Osky:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team will be back on their homecourt tonight when they host Oskaloosa in a non-conference scrap.

Osky comes in 1-8 this season, losers of five straight.

They’re led by junior Keaton Flaherty, who scores 12.8 points per game.

Mount Pleasant enters 6-6, trying to push back above .500 for just the second time this season.

Dewon Trent leads the Panthers in scoring, pouring 15.4 points while averaging just north of seven boards a night, a well.

Mount Pleasant has won the last ten meetings between the schools, with their last hookup resulting in a 70-40 Panther win back on February 27th of 2017.

Tonight’s tilt will begin at 7:30 p.m.

You can listen along on KILJ-FM, with the Panther Tipoff Show starting at 7:15 p.m.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call.

Other area games tonight:

Davis County at Keokuk (Girls)

Fairfield at Grinnell (Girls)

Muscatine at Burlington

Washington at Davis County

Pekin at Wapello

Lone Tree at Winfield-Mount Union

Van Buren County at Holy Trinity

Danville at Central Lee

Highland at Mediapolis

Cardinal at New London

West Burlington at Notre Dame

Women’s Basketball: Iowa’s Clark Tabbed B1G Freshman of the Week… Again:

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week and Player of the Week Honor Roll, the conference announced Monday.

Clark has been named Freshman of the Week seven times this season — every week the Hawkeyes have played.

Clark has tallied 12 Big Ten Weekly honors on the year, including the seven freshman honors, three Big Ten Player of the Week honors, and two Player of the Week Honor Roll nods.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native recorded her fourth career double-double and ninth 20-point game in the Hawkeyes’, 82-84, overtime loss against No.15 Ohio State. Clark netted 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to accomplish the feat and added five assists, two blocks, and a steal against the Buckeyes to fill her stat line.

Former Iowa State Star Playing Huge Role in NFL:

Former Iowa State star Allen Lazard is a win away from a trip to the Super Bowl. Lazard’s 58 yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter put the game away as the Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC playoff game.

The Packers rolled up 484 yards against the NFL’s top ranked defense.

The Urbandale native says having a limited number of fans was a big plus.

“It felt like 90,000. it was a cool experience. It was definitely played a huge role in our win [Saturday], we look forward to those guys coming back out and doing the same thing next week.” Lazard said.

Lazard and the Packers will host Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon.