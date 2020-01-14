Sports, Tuesday, January 14th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ varsity basketball team trailed by 12 points with 4:40 left on the clock.

All of a sudden something clicked. With a pressure inducing full court press and some timely shots and made free throws, the Panthers closed the game on a 16-3 run to squeak out a 55-54 victory on the road at Cedar Rapids Washington, last night.

Brody Bender led the Panther offense, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Keegan Kohorst chipped in with 13 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds, as Mount Pleasant won their third game in a row.

Their record sits at an even 5-5.

They’ll be back at home tonight against Fort Madison in a game that was originally scheduled for last Friday.

Tip is set for 7:45 p.m.

Staying in the Southeast Conference boys’ slate last night, Keokuk picked up a huge double digit victory over Mendon Unity, 63-30.

Keokuk improved to a conference best 7-2.

Meanwhile in varsity girls’ action last night, Isabel Ashton and Lydia Stewart each had seven points as the Panther girls knocked off Holy Trinity 37-28 in a non-conference matchup.

Mount Pleasant outscored the Crusaders 19-7 in the second half to pull out their third victory of the season.

The loss was Holy Trinity’s second in a row, they’ll take on Danville tonight on the road.

The Panthers, now 3-8, will take on Fort Madison at the Hound Dome this evening.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.

In other area girls’ games last night, WACO was taken down by Sigourney, 48-30.

WACO fell to 2-10 with the loss, they’ll take on #11 Notre Dame, Friday.

Speaking of the Nikes, their perfect season came to an end last night as they were defeated by Washington, 49-44.

Notre Dame is now 10-1, while Washington improved their ledger to 6-4.

The Demons will lock horns with Keokuk on the road this Friday.

Tonight is also going to a busy night in both the Southeast Conference and the Superconference:

Fairfield’s boys’ and girls’ hook up with PCM

Burlington boys’ battle Clinton

Keokuk’s girls’ will entertain Wapello

Notre Dame is at Cardinal

New London travels to Central Lee

Mediapolis takes to the road to tango with Cardinal

Holy Trinity is at Danville

Lone Tree takes on Hillcrest Academy

Van Buren meets up with West Burlington

Winfield-Mount Union hosts Pekin

Prep Wrestling:

Just one area wrestling match tonight as Fairfield takes on Albia and Oskaloosa.

Wrestling gets underway in Fairfield at 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile Mount Pleasant is back on the mat this Thursday for their final home dual of the season as they lock up with the Demons from Washington.

Thursday’s match will be the Pack the Gym night.

Wrestling will get underway at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant High School.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Department has named Jake Neubauer (SR/Amana, IA) as the December Student-Athlete of the Month.

Neubauer, a senior from Amana, IA, averaged 14.5 points per game in December and shot 43.8% from behind the arc.

On December 14th, Nebauer scored a season and career-high 26 points against Spalding University. He put in seven 3-pointers and also added six assists that game

Just as impressive off the court as he is on, Neubauer finished the fall semester with a 3.9 GPA.

Neubauer and the rest of the Tiger men’s basketball team will be back at home tomorrow for a conference double header as they take on McMurray.

You can hear it right here on KILJ, with coverage beginning at 5:15 p.m.

The Iowa men’s basketball team will be back in action on the road tonight at Ryan Arena as they take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

Northwestern has lost four of their last five games, while the Hawkeyes snapped a losing skid of their own with a over Maryland last Friday.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and you can listen to all the action on KILJ-FM.

College Football:

Joe Burrow completed 31-of-49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns as #1 LSU rolled past #3 Clemson 42-25 in last night’s National Championship game.

Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson each had 100-plus yards receiving for the Bayou Bengals who finished the season 15-0.

Clemson was led by Trevor Lawrence who completed 18-of-37 passes for 234 scoreless yards.

Lawrence returns to Clemson to his junior season, where the Tigers are again the presumptive favorite in the college football landscape.