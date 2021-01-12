Sports, Tuesday, January 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Basketball: Underwood Lifts CR Washington Over Mount Pleasant:

Quincy Underwood finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds as Cedar Rapids Washington held on for a 54-50 non-conference win over Mount Pleasant last night.

Underwood iced the game deep in the fourth quarter on a missed foul shot from Trajain Sain (10 points, three rebounds) where he bullied the Panther interior for a rebound put back that gave the Warriors a 52-47 lead with just :20 seconds left.

Mount Pleasant, to their credit, got hot in the fourth quarter to rally back after Washington held a nine-point third quarter lead.

Sam Jerrell lead the Panthers with 15 points, while Dewon Trent chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds.

Brevin Wilson added nine points and nine rebounds for Eric Rawson’s group.

The loss moves Mount Pleasant to 5-6, they’ll take on Fairfield on Friday night.

Cedar Rapids Washington upped their mark to to 5-3.

Other finals from the region last night:

Sigourney 49, WACO 35 WACO stumbled to 1-8 on the season with the 14-point loss.

Mediapolis 60, Highland 33 Cole Lipper had 17 points to lead Mediapolis to their third win of the season, 60-33 over Highland. Mediapolis improved to 3-7 and 3-4 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play.

Ottumwa 60, Burlington 51

Washington 76, Notre Dame 53

Girls’ Basketball: Shull, Lopreato Guide Mount Pleasant to Road Win:

Mount Pleasant’s terrific sophomore duo of Tristian Shull and Andrea Lopreato came up huge again last night.

Shull poured in 19 points while Lopreato finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds as Mount Pleasant picked up a big 53-35 non-conference road win over Holy Trinity last night.

The win moved Mount Pleasant to 6-5 ahead of a huge conference matchup against Fairfield on Friday night.

Holy Trinity dropped to 4-9.

Other girls’ finals from last night:

Sigourney 51, WACO 49 Sigourney earned a tough, hard-fought 51-49 win over WACO. Sigourney improved to 9-3. WACO, who hosts New London on Thursday, dropped to 3-5.

Van Buren County 67, Louisa-Muscatine 57

Ottumwa 576, Burlington 29

Fort Madison 56, Davenport West 35

Keokuk 46, Wapello 43

Mediapolis 73, Highland 31

Notre Dame 63, Washington 22

Busy Night of Hoops Tonight:

The conference schedule continues on in the Super Conference, here’s a look at tonight’s tilts:

Pekin at Winfield-Mount Union

Columbus at Wapello

Van Buren County at Central Lee

Cardinal at Notre Dame

West Burlington at Danville

WACO at Holy Trinity

New London at Keokuk

Hillcrest Academy at Mediapolis

Men’s College Basketball: UNI Loses, Iowa State Cancelled:

Bradley 75, UNI 73

One day after besting Bradley, the Braves exacted revenge on UNI, earning a 75-73 Missouri Valley Conference win last night.

Bowen Born had 17 points to lead the Panthers, while Trae Berhow pitched in with 15.

UNI is now 3-8 and 2-4 in Missouri Valley Conference action.

K-State Cancels Against Iowa State

Iowa State-Kansas State men’s basketball game has been postponed this week.

The Iowa State-Kansas State game for Wednesday was canceled by the league due to the Wildcats inability to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds.

No makeup date has been announced.

The game was also scheduled to air on KILJ-AM 1130.

Bama Wins Sixth Ring Under Saban:

Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith torched Ohio State for 12 catches, 215 yards and three touchdowns No. 1 Alabama rolled to a 52-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football National Championship Game last night.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones completed 36-of-45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns in the win, while Najee Harris had 158 combined yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw for just 194 yards and one touchdown for the Buckeyes.

The victory for Alabama was the sixth national championship won under head coach Nick Saban with the program.