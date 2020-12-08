Sports, Tuesday, December 8th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

WACO Girls’ Fall in Super Conference Bout to Mediapolis:

Hallie Mohr poured in 17 points as the Mediapolis girls’ basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 48-38 home win over WACO last night.

Mediapolis outscored the Warriors 14-5 after one quarter and led 32-14 at halftime before WACO clawed back in the second half.

The Warriors were led by Ellah Kissell, who scored 17 points.

Payton Bush also finished in double figures for the Bullettes, chipping in 12 points.

Mediapolis will be off Friday when they host Lone Tree in a varsity doubleheader, while WACO will host Cardinal.

Both games will tip at 6:00 p.m.

Other games from around the area last night:

Wilton 51, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Fort Madison 33, Pekin 32

Tonight’s Schedule:

Boys

Mount Pleasant at Ottumwa

Louisa-Muscatine at Hillcrest Academy

Central Lee at Danville

New London at Cardinal

Wapello at Pekin

Mediapolis at Keokuk

Holy Trinity at Van Buren

Notre Dame at West Burlington

Columbus at WACO

Girls

Ottumwa at Mount Pleasant

Central Lee at Danville

New London at Cardinal

Wapello at Pekin

Mediapolis at Keokuk

Holy Trinity at Van Buren

Notre Dame at West Burlington

Columbus at WACO

First AP Boys’ High School Poll Released:

The first Associated Press boys’ basketball poll was released Monday night, here’s the full poll:

CLASS 1A

1. North Linn (5) 2-0

2. Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0

3. Lake Mills (1) 3-0

4. Wapsie Valley (3) 1-0

5. Springville 2-0

6. Remsen St. Mary’s 1-0

(tie) West Fork 1-0

(tie) Montezuma 2-1

9. Le Mars Gehlen 3-0

10. Janesville 2-0

New London, Notre Dame, Holy Trinity and Danville all received votes in the latest rendition of the poll.

CLASS 2A

1. Boyden-Hull (6) 2-0

2. Western Christian (2) 2-0

3. Camanche 2-0

4. Treynor (1) 3-0

5. Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0

6. Dike-New Hartford 2-0

7. A-H-S-TW 3-0

8. Denver 2-0

9. Dyersville Beckman 2-0

10. Clarinda 2-0

(tie) South Hamilton 2-0

(tie) Panorama 2-0

West Burlington received votes in the 2A poll, this week as well.

CLASS 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5) 3-0

2. Ballard (1) 2-0

3. Carroll (1) 2-0

4. Davenport Assumption (1) 0-0

5. Le Mars 2-0

(tie) Pella 2-0

7. Spencer 3-0

8. Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0

9. Norwalk (1) 1-1

(tie) Monticello 1-0

CLASS 4A

1. Waukee (6) 0-0

2. Cedar Falls 0-0

3. Council Bluffs Lincoln (1) 2-0

4. Johnston 0-0

5. Davenport North 0-0

6. Ames 0-0

7. Pleasant Valley 1-0

8. Dubuque, Hempstead 0-0

9. Ankeny Centennial 0-0

10. Mason City 1-0

Iowa Freshman Named Big Ten Player of the Week:

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named the Big Ten Conference Women’s Basketball Player and Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Clark averaged 26.5 points, nine assists, four rebounds and 2.5 steals during win over Drake and Wisconsin this week.

The Iowa women will be back in action tomorrow night when they host Iowa State.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Hall Named Finalist for Doak Walker and Maxwell Award:

Iowa State running back Breece Hall has been named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, the university has announced.

The Walker Award goes to the nation’s best running back in the country while the Maxwell Award is given annually to the nation’s best football player.

Hall leads the nation in rushing yards (1,357), 100-yard rushing games (8), multi-TD rush games (6), first down rushes (66), yards after contact (797), consecutive games with a rush TD (10) and 20+ yard rushes (14).

Iowa State will compete in the Big 12 Championship Game where they will scrap with No. 11 Oklahoma on December 19th.

Kickoff will be 11:00 a.m.