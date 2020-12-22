Sports, Tuesday, December 22nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Panther Basketball Get Surprise Matchup with Burlington:

The Mount Pleasant basketball teams will both get a surprise matchup tonight against Burlington, after the games were scheduled to play January 26th after COVID issues with Burlington left the Greyhounds sidelined.

Both teams will get their final game in before the new year tonight.

The Burlington boys’ were able to open their season finally on Saturday, when they locked horns with Davenport Assumption and suffered a 66-47 loss.

Amarion Davis led the Greyhounds with 14 points, while Michael Alexander chipped in with 11.

Mount Pleasant, on the other hand, is coming off a Friday night loss to Washington, 58-50.

The Panthers have alternated wins and losses for the last five matchups, and are looking to avoid dropping back-to-back games for the first time all season.

Mount Pleasant is led by senior forward Brevin Wilson, who checks in as their lone double figure scorer at 10.3 points per game.

Tipoff for the boys’ game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Burlington High School.

Meanwhile, the girls’ will play at home against the Greyhounds, this will be their first matchup of the 2020-21 season.

The Panther girls’, 3-4 on the year, have seen their play elevate since Andrea Lopreato has blossomed into a star.

Lopreato, a sophomore, is averaging 16.1 points per game and 11.4 rebounds for Curt Watson’s group as they head into tonight 3-4, after beating Washington on Friday night.

Mount Pleasant has won eight of the last ten matchups with the Greyhounds, splitting the season series last year.

Again, they’ll play at Mount Pleasant High School tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in the Area:

Louisa-Muscatine at Winfield-Mount Union

Wapello at Mediapolis

New London at Central Lee

Holy Trinity at Notre Dame

Cardinal at West Burlington

Fort Madison at Washington

Iowa State-Chicago State Cancelled:

The Iowa State-Chicago State nonconference matchup scheduled to air on KILJ-AM this morning has been canceled, the university has announced.

Officials from Iowa State are citing an insufficient number of players available for Chicago State.

The cancellation means Iowa State will not be back on the floor until the New Year, when they take on No. 2 Baylor on January 2nd.

The Cylcones closed the first part of their regular season with a record of 2-4.

Latest AP Top 25:

The Iowa basketball team has fallen to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

AP TOP 25

1. Gonzaga (61)

2. Baylor (3)

3. Kansas

4. Iowa

5. Villanova

6. Houston

7. West Virginia

8. Tennessee

9. Wisconsin

10. Texas

11. Rutgers

12. Michigan State

13. Creighton

14. Missouri

15. Texas Tech

16. Virginia

17. North Carolina

18. Illinois

19. Michigan

20. Duke

21. Florida State

22. Xavier

23. Ohio State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oregon

UNI Basketball to Allow Fans at UNI Dome:

UNI Athletics will allow a limited number of fans to attend the opening series of the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball schedule for both the men’s and the women’s teams against Missouri State.

Capacity will be capped at 15% or 1,163 seats, which includes 125 tickets for students. There will be at least eight feet of separation between season ticket groups.

The current capacity restrictions will be evaluated regularly throughout the remainder of the season. The UNI men host Missouri State on Dec. 27 and 28. The UNI women host Missouri State on Jan. 1 and 2.

Fans will be required to wear their face coverings at all times unless they are eating or drinking in their seats.