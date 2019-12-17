Sports, Tuesday, December 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team — for the second straight game — jumped out to a first quarter double digit lead, and for the second straight game blew said double digit lead as the Ottumwa Bulldogs rolled to a 57-45 victory over the Panthers, last night.

Keegan Kohorst led the Panthers with 19 points, while Brevin Wilson scored 11 for Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant started hot from three point land as Kohorst and senior Jaxon Hoyle each hit triples to begin the game, jumpstarting the Panthers to an 11-1 lead, not two minutes into the game.

From that point on, however, Ottumwa junior Trae Swartz took the game over.

Swartz finished with a monster double-double, recording 36 points and 13 boards to lead the Bulldog offense.

Joe Hammer finished with 10 for Ottumwa, who improved to 3-2.

The Panthers have now dropped two straight on their home floor to fall to 2-4.

They’ll try to right the ship before taking on Washington on the road this Friday.

Meanwhile, the Mount Pleasant girls’ dropped their third straight contest, 47-30 to Benton, last night.

They’re now 1-5 on the season.

They’ll battle the Demons of Washington at home, this Friday.

Other area scores from last night:

Fort Madison 57, Danville 44 (B)

Washington 49, #3 (1A) Sigourney 38

Other games tonight in the KILJ area:

Pella vs. Fairfield

Washington vs. Oskaloosa

Davenport West vs. Burlington

Louisa-Muscatine vs. Mediapolis

New London vs. Notre Dame

Lone Tree vs. Pekin

Holy Trinity vs. Van Buren

Danville vs. WACO

Central Lee vs. West Burlington

Highland vs. Winfield-Mount Union

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team snapped their mini losing streak, cruising to an 88-67 victory over Lincoln Christian yesterday afternoon.

The Tigers outscored the Red Lions 51-35 in the second half to cruise to the victory.

Jake Neubauer led four double digit scorers for Wesleyan in the win with 19 points.

Jarryd Fernandes was a beast on the glass with 14 boards, as the Tigers improved to 4-7 on the season.

Wesleyan will travel to Quincy University Thursday for a non-conference matchup.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

On the women’s side, Allie Massner scored 13 points, but it was not enough as the Tigers were defeated by the Knox Prairie Fire, 89-46 last night.

Iowa Wesleyan was frigid from the field, shooting just 31% for the game.

Morgan McCrea chipped in with seven points.

Wesleyan will take on Coe on Wednesday night at home. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

College Football:

A pair of Mount Pleasant senior football players have announced their college plans.

Offensive and defensive lineman Keegan Kohorst took to social media to announce his intentions to play college football at Saint Ambrose University in the Quad Cities.

Kohorst was second on the team in tackles with 46.5, he also recorded four tackles for loss and three sacks.

He’s expected to play defense for the Fighting Bees.

Saint Ambrose finished this season with a record of 4-5.

Meanwhile, Panther quarterback Brody Bender announced yesterday via social media that he will be attending Central College in Pella, Iowa, next year.

Bender torched southeast Iowa this past season to the tune of 21 touchdowns and over 1,600 yards.

Those marks were good enough for 7th and 12th in 3A respectively.

Bender will join a Central team that went to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, before bowing out to #3 Wheaton.

They finished this year 10-2, with an American Rivers Conference title, as well.