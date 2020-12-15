Sports, Tuesday, December 15th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Panther Girls’ Fizzle Late, Fall to Benton:

Benton outscored Mount Pleasant (2-4) by 10 in the second half as the Lady Bobcats stayed undefeated with a 52-42 win over the Panthers last night in a non-conference bout at Mount Pleasant High School.

Andrea Lopreato led Mount Pleasant with yet another double-double, registering 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Grace Embretson paced Benton with 16 points, including 12 in the second half.

Mount Pleasant held an 11-10 lead after one quarter and had the game deadlocked at 22 at halftime before Benton came alive out of the break.

With the win, Benton improved to 4-0.

Mount Pleasant dropped to 2-4.

The Panthers will next be in action on Friday night on the road Washington.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Panther Boys’ Suffocate Benton, Win Third Game:

Mount Pleasant held Benton to just 11 points in the first half, as they rolled to a 53-33 nonconference win over Benton, last night.

Brevin Wilson led two Panthers in double-figures with 12 points, while Dylan Hagans ended with 11.

Sam Jerrell finished with six for Mount Pleasant, who improved to 3-3.

Aidan Harris led all scorers with 15 points for Benton.

The Panthers will be off until Friday when they host Washington in a pivotal Southeast Conference tilt.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

You can listen on KILJ-FM and kilj.com with the Panther Tipoff Show beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call.

Latest AP Iowa High School Basketball Rankings Announced:

The latest installment of the Associated Press Iowa High School Basketball rankings have been announced, here’s the look at the full poll: