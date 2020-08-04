Sports, Tuesday, August 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IAHSBCA Releases 2020 All-District Baseball Teams:

Mount Pleasant senior Nik Coble has been named First Team All-Southeast District, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced.

Coble, who will attend Southeastern Community College, finished this year with a 4-1 record on the mound with a 1.30 ERA in 37.2 innings.

Coble struck out a team-high 46 hitters while walking just 20.

He also was sublime at the plate, leading Mount Pleasant in home runs with five and runs batted in with 30.

Mount Pleasant had three Second Team All-District honorees:

P Jaxon Hoyle

OF Chase Williamson

UT Corbin Broeker

Hoyle, an Iowa Wesleyan recruit, started nine games for the Panthers logging a team-high 40.2 innings with a 1.55 ERA and 39 punch-outs.

Williamson hit .392 this season with three doubles and 11 runs batted in, while Broeker finished with a .324 average, two doubles and 13 runs batted in.

Mount Pleasant ended this year 15-7 and co-champions of the Southeast Conference.

In 1A, there was several local selections, headlined by New London outfielder Joshua Catala. Catala ended his sophomore season with a robust .389 batting average, helping guide New London the the district finals.

Other area first team selections included:

Burlington Notre Dame P Mitchell Brent

Burlington Notre Dame 3B Drew Chiprez

Second Team choices were:

New London C Tucker Gibbar

Burlington Notre Dame 2B Carson Chiprez

Burlington Notre Dame SS Nick Skerik

Burlington Notre Dame OF Jeron Conner

Burlington Notre Dame UT Trenton Blythe

Wapello UT Aidan Housman

Drake Stadium to Host Blue Oval Showcase:

Drake Stadium will host a professional track & field competition on August 29th.

Director of the Drake Relays Blake Boldon has announced the Blue Oval Showcase — a one-time event featuring pro athletes.

Safety measures for the Blue Oval Showcase include the absence of ticketed fans from Drake Stadium.

Only athletes and officials will be allowed on the competition surface and a limited number of event staff and credentialed athlete support staff will be allowed in the stadium seating area.

Athletes will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon their arrival to Central Iowa and events on the track will place competitors in every other lane to maximize the health of participants and officials.

The schedule will include sprints, hurdles, field events and the USATF 1 Mile Road Championships.

MLB Scoreboard (8/3):

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

New York Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

New York Mets 7, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

San Diego 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 1