Sports, Tuesday, April 26th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Drake Stadium Sits Empty During Relays Weekend:

Last weekend should have seen the always intense Drake Relays but instead Drake stadium sat empty.

The meet was postponed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Relays director Blake Boldon said it was an emotional weekend even though it was the right call to postpone.

“It’s emotionally challenging to be working from home, remotely, not at Drake Stadium with 15,000 people and the world’s best athletes and the best athletes in Iowa. But ultimately we know that it’s not more important than the safety all those involved” Boldon explained.

The Drake Relays have seen some of the greatest track athletes of all-time compete in our state capital.

The Drake Relays have been running since 1910.

Minor League Teams in Iowa Future Uncertain:

Baseball America is reporting that Minor League Baseball is ready to accept a plan by Major League baseball to cut 40 affiliated teams in a new Professional Baseball Agreement.

Midwest League franchises in Burlington and Clinton were on a list for contraction last November.

The Clinton LumberKings joined the Midwest League in 1956 and are the oldest franchise in the league.

Ted Tornow is the team’s general manager.

“If Major League Baseball thanks it’s wise, if they’re thinking if it’s smart to do — then they’ve have more problems. You would literally decimate 40-some communities that have had baseball for years and years” Tornow said.

Meanwhile, the nearby Bees have called Burlington home since 1889, back when they were called the Burlington Babies — they’ve played their home games at Community Field since 1947.

The Bees support 180 full-time jobs in Des Moines County and generates, directly and indirectly, approximately $4.7 million in yearly wages,

Last year the Bees finished second in the Midwest League Midwestern Division — they’ve seen MLB Hall of Famers Paul Molitor, Larry Walker and Billy Williams all play for their franchise.

Hawkeyes Illinois Tackle Prospect:

The Iowa Hawkeye football team has been busy on the recruiting trail of late and yesterday was no different as they secured a commitment from Illinois prep tackle David Davidkov.

Davidkov, a 6-foot-6, 295 pound senior to be, was ranked as the country’s 9th best offensive tackle and is a top-60 player overall.

A native of Winnetka, Illinois, Davidkov picked Iowa over offers from LSU, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Davidkov is Iowa’s 12th commitment and third along the offensive line in the Class of 2021.