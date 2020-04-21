Sports, Tuesday, April 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Hawkeyes Prepare for NFL Draft Thursday:

During his time as Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has had 70 players taken in the NFL Draft and that list will grow this week.

Several Hawkeyes are expected to be taken in the draft which begins Thursday night, including first-rounder’s Tristen Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa, mid-rounder’s Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone and late-rounder Nate Stanley.

“Just about anyone who plays college football dreams about heading to the NFL career, we have a good senior class, several will get drafted. It’s an exciting time for them and we wish them all the best” said head coach Kirk Ferentz.

The aforementioned Menominee, Wisconsin native Nate Stanley has been projected anywhere from the 5th to 7th round this weekend.

He believes his time as a three-year starter with Iowa has prepared him for the next level.

“I definitely a lot more comfortable, a lot more confident, in all my abilities. You know, not only speaking to the media, but also on the field. Being a vocal a leader. I feel like that progressed a lot in my career. I feel really good where I’m at” explained Stanley.

First-round prospects Tristen Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa shouldn’t wait long to hear their names called on the draft’s opening night, this Thursday.

The draft will begin at 7:00 p.m. and the Cincinnati Bengals hold the number one pick.

They’re expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Drake Announces 2020 Football Schedule:

The Drake University football team unveiled its 11-game schedule for the 2020 season, the program’s second under head coach Todd Stepsis.

The 2020 campaign will feature five contests at Drake Stadium.

The Bulldogs kickoff the year Thursday, Sept. 3 at home against Hastings College.

Drake then hits the road for two-straight games with meetings against North Dakota State (Sept. 12) and Dixie State (Sept. 26).

The Bulldogs return to Drake Stadium Oct. 3 for their Pioneer Football League opener against Marist.

Drake travels two weeks in a row for games against PFL foes going to Dayton (Oct. 10) and Morehead State (Oct. 17).

The Bulldogs return to friendly confines three of the last five weeks of the season, including home contests against Davidson and San Diego Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, respectively.

Valparaiso hosts Drake Nov. 7, and the Drake Bulldogs face the Butler Bulldogs at home Nov. 14 before traveling to Stetson Nov. 21 to close out the regular season.

All kickoff times are TBA.

UNI Also Releases 2020 Football Schedule:

For the second consecutive year, the UNI Panther football team will take one on of the state’s big dogs to open the year.

A year after taking Iowa State to overtime, the Panthers will open up on the road at Iowa on Saturday, September 5th to begin their season.

The last time the teams squared off, it was a 38-14 Iowa victory on September 15th of 2018.

The next week will see UNI travel to Idaho State, before opening up their home schedule Saturday, September 19th against defending Big Sky champions, Weber State.

Their first Missouri Valley Football Conference contest will be the following week, Saturday, September 26th against defending FCS Champion North Dakota State.

UNI will close the season at home against Missouri State on Saturday, November 21st.

The Panthers finished the 2019 season ranked #5 in the country.

Drake Basketball Lands Big-Time Transfer:

Drake’s men basketball got a big boost over the weekend when former Seton Hall standout Darnell Brodie announced his intentions to transfer to Des Moines.

Brodie took to social media to solidify his commitment.

Brodie chose Drake over Monmouth, Saint Peter’s, Bryant and NAIA power Florida Memorial.

After losing Liam Robbins to Minnesota, Brodie, 6’9’, will be able to fill in for the Bulldog frontcourt.

A 3-star recruit out of elite basketball academy Montverde, Brodie will have to sit out one season before being eligible.

Brodie appeared in just three games last year after suffering a hand injury.