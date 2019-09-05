Sports, Thursday, September 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

It’s common in small-town high school for fathers to coach their sons. Perhaps an uncle will coach their nephew.

But at Mediapolis, it’s a little different.

How about cousins?

That’s just the relationship for head coach Brian Borrison and his senior defender Kye Borrison.

It’s a unique relationship that deserves further context.

Think about it, growing up your cousins were some of your best friends.

At Mediapolis they share a locker room together and the elder statesmen has watched as Kye has developed his body, matured as a person and caught the eye of college coaches.

“It’s been fun coaching Kye; he’s really found himself. He was shy when he came down here but he’s been embraced by the kids and has grown leaps and bounds as a person” Brian said of Kye to KILJ.

Kye Borrison moved to Mediapolis when his dad, Brian’s uncle — Todd, a member of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame, who has compiled 422 wins and two state titles, took a teaching and coaching position there three years ago.

Since then, Kye has worked hard to transform his body and become a player with aspirations of playing at the next level.

“When he came here he was about 200 pounds, now he’s 270. His level of play has been a dramatic improvement. He’s gotten so much better and he’s emerged.”

Kye registered 7.5 tackles, two for a loss and a sack in Mediapolis’ 46-7 week one over West Burlington.

This week, the Bulldogs will host Central Lee, a team they beat last year 52-0.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. this Friday night at Mediapolis High School.

Staying in high school football the New London Tigers will be back on the gridiron this week following a bye week.

The Tigers opened up their season with a 60-0 win over Williams Bay. Currently ranked #6 in 8-man, the Tigers will welcome in Moravia.

They’ll take the field this Friday without the services of senior running back Jordan Johnson, who suffered a season ending knee injury over the summer.

Head Coach Mark McSorley says Johnson has been taking up a new leadership role this year.

“Jordan has been at practice every day, I told him to get the swelling down, get the pain down and he’s been here and making his presence known and I know the team misses him and he misses the team.”

In his stead, McSorley told KILJ that it will be a running back by committee of sorts, with Shea Summerfield getting the first crack.

Summerfield had a kick-off return for a touchdown in Week Zero as well as 14 rush yards on just two carries.

New London and Moravia will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. this Friday.

Mount Pleasant JV football will be at Pella tonight, as well. The JV Panthers will kick-off at Pella at 5:30 p.m. this evening.

High School Volleyball:

Mount Pleasant volleyball will look to earn a conference victory tonight when they travel to take on the Demons of Washington High School.

The Panthers enter proceedings tonight with a record of 1-8.

Washington is 1-6.

First serve tonight is 7:15 p.m.

College Volleyball:

Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Volleyball opened their season with a match against Knox College Prairie Fire tonight at the Ruble Arena in the Howe Student Activity Center. The Tigers lost the match in four sets. (23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 19-25).

Iowa Wesleyan jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, but the Prairie Fire quickly came back to tie it up 4-4. The Tigers took back the lead and held onto it until the score again became tied, 11-11. Knox took the lead there and held onto it until the end of the set. IW recorded 13 kills in the first match. Ariel Smale (SR/Guntersville, AL), Lida Landre (SR/Loomis, CA), and Breanna Mettler (SO/New London, IA) had three kills each. Paige Kammerer (SR/Burlington, IA) lead the team with two serving aces and Jenna Murphy (JR/Pella, IA) lead with 11 digs.

The Tigers took an early lead and kept it through the entire second set. The Tigers again recorded 13 kills. Lida Landre and Grace Thomas (JR/Mt.Sterling, IA) both had three each. Lida Landre also had one block and Jenna Murphy lead the team again with digs, recording 10.

The third set was all tied up at four and IW took the lead. The Tigers were in command until the score became tied 14-14. The Prairie Fire overtook the Tigers then and the Tigers could not make a comeback. The Tigers only recorded eight kills in the third set with four coming from Lida Landre. The Tigers also had four service aces. Jenna Murphy and Grace Thomas had two each.

The fourth set was a battle back-and-forth until the score was tied at 13-13. Knox then took the lead and IW could not start a rally to take it back. The Tigers could only come up with seven kills, three by Lida Landre. Jenna Murphy led the team with 14 digs and two serving aces during the third set.

Lida Landre lead the Tigers overall in kills with 13. Paige Kammerer had 19 assists, while Ariel Smale finished with 15. Jenna Murphy led the team with five serving aces and 40 digs.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers will be traveling to Milwaukee, WI this weekend for the Mt. Mary Tournament. The Tigers will compete on Friday and Saturday. IW is now 0-1 for the season.