Sports, Thursday, September 26th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

Today marks one of the more interesting conference tournaments, not only in the area, but in the state — the Southeast Iowa SuperConference Volleyball tournament.

The 18-team tournament features tons of sublime talent and ranked teams.

Take, for example, the South Division of the SE Iowa SuperConference:

Central Lee (14-5)

Van Buren (15-2)

Holy Trinity (12-6)

New London (12-4)

WACO (12-4)

Cardinal (10-4)

Oh by the way, the North Division features undefeated Mediapolis.

Here’s how the tournament is seeded out, with today being pool play:

At Notre Dame – 1. Van Buren County, 2. Wapello, 3. Notre Dame 4. Columbus 5, Hillcrest Academy

At Mediapolis – 1. Mediapolis, 2. WACO 3. West Burlington, 4. Danville, 5. Highland

At Lone tree – 1. Central Lee, 2. W-MU, 3. Cardinal, 4. Lone Tree

At Holy Trinity Catholic – 1. New London, 2. Holy Trinity Catholic, 3. Pekin, 4. L-M

New IGHSAU volleyball rankings will come out later this week, which should provide an interesting twist into the tournament, as well.

College Volleyball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers went on the road to Faith Baptist Bible College Tuesday for a match against the Eagles and came away victorious, winning in three sets.

They won 25-16, 25-17 and 25-10.

The Tigers are now 5-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Wesleyan will travel to Jacksonville, IL for a match against Spalding University, Friday.

First-serve is set for 6pm.

Prep Football:

In an effort to avoid what will most likely be a monsoon tomorrow, officials at West Burlington and Louisa-Muscatine are bumping their Friday football game to tonight.

The move was announced yesterday.

Louisa-Muscatine is coming off their first win over then #8 Mediapolis since the new millennium, while West Burlington enters tonight’s game at 1-3.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Bill Nelson Field in West Burlington.

College Football:

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been named the Big-12 Offensive Player of the Week. Purdy set a school record with 510 yards of total offense in a 72-20 win over Louisiana-Monroe after turning the ball over on the Cyclones’ first two possessions.

“For the common football that can be stressful, but Brock has this unique ability to stay present and he can overcome them really fast” head coach Matt Campbell told reporters.

Iowa State is in full preparation for their first Big 12 game as they get set to lock horns with Matt Rhule and his Baylor Bears.

Recall one year ago, where the Clones beat Baylor 28-14 in a heated affair in Ames that included several ejections. Campbell does not anticipate any carry over.

“There was a lot of emotion in that game. Our kids play really hard, their kids play really hard. It’s about controlling your emotions and playing play-to-play and execute” Campbell explained.

Iowa State and Baylor will kick-off from Waco at 2:30 p.m., coverage on KILJ-AM will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the Cyclone Tailgate Show.

Meanwhile, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says a bye week did not help the Hawkeyes get injured players back on the field.

Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, defensive tackle Brady Rieff and four members of the secondary who missed the win at Iowa State will not be in the lineup on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State.

“We got a lot of guys out, it’s extremely concerning, our two-deep you know half of them are in street clothes, but you know that’s football.”

The good news for the Hawks is that despite all the injuries, they’re still 23-point favorites over the Blue Raiders.

Kick-off is slated for 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, you can hear it beginning at 9:00 a.m. Saturday on KILJ-FM.