Sports, Thursday, September 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Volleyball:

Tonight will be another busy night for area prep volleyball teams as several ranked teams will be in action this evening.

Here’s our local slate of volleyball this evening:

New London at Burlington Notre Dame

WACO hosts Danville

Holy Trinity travels to Van Buren

Winfield-Mount Union welcomes in Highland

Mount Pleasant is off until Saturday when they travel to Ottumwa for a weekend tournament.

High School Football:

The WACO football team isn’t feeling bad for themselves following a tough loss last week to #3 New London, but it’s time for them to start winning head coach Chad Edeker believes.

The Warriors put up 50 points against one of the best programs in the state last week, but couldn’t get a crucial stop when they needed it in the games third overtime, leading to their second one score loss in as many weeks.

WACO

Coincidentally the Warriors will battle another undefeated team this week when they travel to take on Montezuma.

Montezuma is coming off a 76-48 win over Winfield-Mount Union.

Kick-off Friday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Speaking of Winfield-Mount Union, the Wolves will aim to get back into the win column in week four when they host perennial power Iowa Valley.

Iowa Valley was the lone school last year to knock of eventual state champion New London in the regular season, however, they were just upset last week by English Valleys, 33-32.

Despite the loss last week for Winfield, head coach Scott McCarty is preaching patience. The Wolves have put up offensive numbers and it’s only a matter of a time until the defense comes along, too.

One big reason for the offensive explosion this season is senior quarterback Daunte Oepping.

Oepping leads the Wolves with fourteen total touchdowns and McCarty believes that having a weapon like Oepping keeps the Wolves in near every game.

WINFIELD

Kick-off for Friday’s game at Winfield is set for 7:00 p.m.

High School Cross Country:

Tonight will mark the 48th running of the Timm Lamb Invitational at Fort Madison High School and the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ and girls’ cross country teams have high expectations.

Race time tonight is set for approximately 5:30 p.m. for varsity girls and 6:00 p.m. for varsity boys.

Middle school boys and girls will begin the night at 5:00 p.m.

The course will be held at Fort Madison Middle School and Fort Madison officials have informed there will be a $1 admission to the race.

The Panthers will race in Class A, against the likes of Burlington, Fairfield, Keokuk and Washington.

Men’s College Soccer:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team earned their first victory of the 2019 season last night, defeating the Scots of Monmouth College.

Francisco Saldana broke the scoring ice in the 25th minute heading a beautiful lobbed cross into the back of the net.

Two minutes into the second half, Favio Silva cashed in on a Scot turnover, stretching the lead to 2-0.

The Scots would answer back quickly, however, halving the Tiger lead to 2-1, but Wesleyan was all business.

The Tigers would score three more times in succession to take the 5-1 result.

Iowa Wesleyan is now 1-5-1 for the season.

They’ll travel to Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa for their next match.

Kick off will be this Saturday at 7:30pm.