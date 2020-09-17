Sports, Thursday, September 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IATC Announces Week Three Team Rankings:

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released their updated team rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Iowa High School Cross County season.

In Boys’ 2A, Danville-New London remains the top-ranked team in the state — staying as the top dog for the second straight week.

Danville-New London, who has two top-ten runners, is ahead of Denver, Mid-Prairie, Williamsburg and Tipton.

Davis County has moved into the #6 spot.

In Girls’ 2A, Danville-New London remains lumped in the team to watch department, failing to crack into the top-15.

Chariton, Dike-New Hartford, Des Moines Christian and George Little Rock are other Girls 2A’ programs listed by the IATC as “Teams to Watch”.

In Boys’ 1A, Pekin is #6 this week, while Columbus Community is considered a “Team to Watch”.

Madrid is this week’s top 1A boys’ program.

No area schools are listed in the Girls’ 1A poll, where the top team remains Van Meter.

Mount Pleasant XC at Fort Madison Tonight:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are back in action tonight when they race in the 49th Annual Timm Lamb Invitational in Fort Madison.

Varsity racing will begin at 5:10 p.m. with the varsity girls’ race.

The boys’ race will be held at the conclusion of the girls, at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Teams running are separated by class, Class A will include Burlington, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant and Washington.

Class B schools running include: Central Lee, Clark County, Columbus Community, Danville-New London, Holy Trinity, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Notre Dame, Van Buren, Wapello and Winfield-Mount Union.

Loaded SEISC Volleyball Slate Returns Tonight:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball schedule returns tonight with a couple of very interesting matchups.

Beginning in Fort Madison, the top-ranked (1A) Holy Trinity Crusaders will welcome in Van Buren County for a conference clash.

Holy Trinity enters tonight’s bout with a record of 4-3 — they swept Fort Madison earlier this week.

That match will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity High School.

WACO, winners of 11 straight matches, will travel to Danville tonight for a 7:30 p.m. first serve.

Other contests tonight in our area include:

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Highland

Pekin vs. Lone Tree

Notre Dame vs. #3 New London

Albia vs. Mount Pleasant

Big Ten Reverses Decision, Will Play This Fall:

The Big Ten Conference has announced the football season will begin next month.

The league is expected to start play the weekend of October 23rd and October 24th, play for eight consecutive weeks and then culminate with the Big Ten Championship on December 19th.

The decision comes more than a month after Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the fall season.

Among their safety protocols is daily testing, which will begin on September 30th.

Iowa’s schedule is expected to be released by next week.