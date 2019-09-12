Sports, Thursday, September 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell expects running back Kene Nwangwu to play in Saturday’s game against 19th ranked Iowa.

Nwangwu missed the opening against UNI after tweaking a hamstring in preseason camp. Center Colin Newell is still questionable. He sprained a knee in the season opener.

“I think from Colin’s standpoint, he’s got to be able to function from a mobility standpoint and I think he’s worked hard to get himself back” Campbell told reporters this week.

Campbell says he learned quickly after taking the Iowa State job that this rivalry is one of the most unique in all of college football.

“The pride and tradition of this universities. I think that’s what makes it so special, the opportunity to play one game a year from a football standpoint is really big.”

Meanwhile Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz believes that the presence of ESPN College Game Day will add exposure but not intensity to the series.

The Hawkeyes come into Saturday’s game with a perfect 2-0 record and are ranked #19 in the latest AP Poll, while the idle Cyclones dropped out.

But, as Ferentz told reporters yesterday after two straight eight win seasons the Cyclone program has become a consistent winner.

“They’ve been playing really good team defense and that’s helped them become a winner in the conference. And their quarterback [Brock Purdy] we didn’t see him last year and he’s certainly given them a boost. You can see that in the tape.”

Iowa and Iowa State will kick-off at 3:00 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

You can hear it right here on KILJ.

KILJ-FM will have the Hawkeye feed, while KILJ-AM will have the Cyclone feed.

High School Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant Panther cross country team will be in action tonight in Fairfield for a huge invite.

19 teams will run tonight all with area flavor, with middle school getting things underway tonight at 5:00 p.m.

Varsity running begins at 5:20 p.m. with Class A girls, followed up by Class AA boys, Class AA girls and then Class A boys.

JV will follow up the varsity race.

The race is being held at Waterworks Park in Fairfield.

College Volleyball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger volleyball team will be in action tonight back at home as they host Webster University.

The Tigers picked up their first victories of the season this weekend in Milwaukee when they defeated North Central, Mount Mary and Silver Lake.

They enter tonight with a record of 3-2.

Webster is 2-2 entering tonight’s matchup.

First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. from Ruble Arena.