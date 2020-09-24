Sports, Thursday, Septebember 24th

Sports, Thursday, Septebember 24thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on September 24, 2020
Super Conference Volleyball Tournament Begins Tonight:
The Southeast Iowa Super Conference Volleyball Tournament is set to begin around the region this weekend.
The six hosts include #1 (1A) Holy Trinity, #3 (1A) New London, WACO, Winfield-Mount Union, Louisa-Muscatine and Central Lee.
There will be three teams in each pool and the top-seed will play the first and third matches at the site.
The finals will be played at SCC this Saturday, September 26th.
Holy Trinity Pool:
- Holy Trinity
- Van Buren
- Lone Tree
New London Pool:
- New London
- Pekin
- Danville
WACO Pool:
- WACO
- Wapello
- Highland
Winfield Pool:
- Winfield-Mount Union
- Mediapolis
- Columbus
Louisa-Muscatine Pool:
- Louisa-Muscatine
- West Burlington
- Cardinal
Central Lee Pool:
- Central Lee
- Notre Dame
- Hillcrest Academy
Latest Individual, Team XC Rankings Announced by IATC:
The latest installment of the IATC Individual and Team Cross Country Rankings have been announced and there is several names and teams from the KILJ-area on this week’s list.
Beginning in 2A Boys’ Danville-New London’s Ty Carr is ranked #8 in this week’s poll.
Carr is followed up by classmate Alexander Julian, who checks in this week at #14.
Those are only two on Danville-New London who ranked in this week’s poll.
Tipton senior Caleb Schumacher is this week’s top ranked runner in 2A Boys’.
In 2A Girls’ Addison Parrot of Danville-New London checks in at #9.
She is coming an individual championship at the 40th Annual Mount Pleasant Cross Country Invite on Tuesday.
Mid-Prairie looks like the unstoppable force in Class 2A Girls’ with the top three ranked runners all hailing from their program in Danielle Hostetler, Sydney Yoder and Jaden Yoder.
The team rankings still have Danville-New London’s boys’ as the top-ranked 2A program.
They’re on top of Denver, Mid-Prairie, Williamsburg and Tipton.
The Tigers are coming off an easy team championship this Tuesday at Mount Pleasant.
In 2A Girls’ Danville-New London remains a “Team to Watch” — joining them in that grouping is Chariton, Dike-New Hartford and Okoboji.
Columbus Community remains a program to watch in Class 1A Boys’ per the IATC, as well.
Cross Country Postseason Schedule Announced:
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have released information in regards to postseason cross country.
Officials have decided to move the Class 3A and 4A State Meets to Friday, October 30th while Class 1A and 2A will still take place on October 31st.
State qualifying meets from Class 3A and 4A will take place on Wednesday, October 21st.
Class 1A and 2A will take place on October 22nd.
Additionally, sites for state qualifying meets have been announced:
CLASS 1A
- ACGC
- Audubon
- Cascade
- Central Springs
- Clayton Ridge
- Mount Ayr
- Pekin
- Ridge View
CLASS 2A
- Eagle Grove
- Jesup
- Panorama
- Unity Christian
- Williamsburg
CLASS 3A
- Monticello
- Pella
- Spencer
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Winterset
CLASS 4A
- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
- Dubuque Senior
- Marshalltown
- Pleasant Valley
- Southeast Polk
Beyond the Game Continues Tonight:
The only live, local sports talk show continues on on KILJ-FM tonight.
This evening we will touch on:
- Friday Football Feast full preview
- Mount Pleasant XC with head coach Lyle Murray
- Postseason XC news
- Can Iowa State respond this weekend at TCU?
- Iowa Wesleyan AD Derek Zander
- NFL Games of the Week
Join on KILJ-FM beginning at 6:00 p.m.