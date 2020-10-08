Sports, Thursday, October 8th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

SEISC, SEC Volleyball Schedule:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference volleyball schedule resumes for one if it’s final nights as teams prepare for post-season action.

In one of the top match-ups of the night, No. 8 (1A) New London will travel to battle West Burlington (17-3) who is coming off an upset over No. 3 (1A) Holy Trinity.

New London has also recently fallen to West Burlington. The Falcons swept New London 2-0 last weekend at the New London Tournament.

The Tigers have been playing better volleyball of late, however, they’ve won four of their last five games to pull to 5-1 in conference action, just a half game back of West Burlington, who has won five straight.

No. 3 (1A) Holy Trinity will look to find their rhythm again tonight when they take on Cardinal in Eldon.

The Crusaders have lost two straight for the second time this season and are completely out of the regular season conference title race at 3-2 in the South Division.

Cardinal enters tonight’s match with a record of 8-10, though the Comets are just 1-5 in conference play.

Other area games in the Super Conference tonight include:

Louisa-Muscatine vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Danville vs. Central Lee

Lone Tree vs. Columbus

Van Buren County vs. Keokuk

Notre Dame vs. No. 14 (1A) WACO

Mediapolis vs. Wapello

All Super Conference bouts will begin at 7:30 p.m.

In the Southeast Conference, Mount Pleasant will look to close their season out on a high note when they take on a very tough Knoxville team on the road this evening.

Knoxville enters play with a record of 17-3, while Mount Pleasant is 8-12.

The Panthers are 3-2 in their last five and dropped the lone matchup against Knoxville last year, 3-0.

Knoxville are winners of four straight and sit alone atop the South Central Conference standings.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Knoxville High School.

IATC Announces New Team Polls:

The IATC has announced their latest team polls and the Danville-New London boys’, for the third straight week, are tabbed as the top program in Class 2A.

Following the Bears are Tipton, Denver, Davis County, and Mid-Prairie — the same top-five as weeks’ past.

In Class 2A Girls’ Danville-New London stayed inside the top-15, where this week they check in at #13.

Mid-Prairie, Williamsburg, Jesup, Roland-Story and Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson are the top-five this week.

In Boys’ 1A, Columbus Community is considered a “Team to Watch”. Joining them in that group are East Marshall, Hudson, IKM-Manning and Siouxland Christian.

Beyond the Game Continues at New Time Slot:

Beyond the Game, the only live, local sports talk show continues on tonight on KILJ-FM and we are moving to drive-time prime-time in the month of October, with the program starting at 4:00 p.m. this evening.

On tonight’s show we will preview the final week of the Iowa High School Football season and take a look at where our area programs will play in the first round of the playoffs next week.

We’ll also talk shop with Mount Pleasant head football coach Shawn Striegel, who hopes to have his full disposal of players at his hands after 13 of 28 upperclassmen sat out last week at Fort Madison due to coronavirus concerns.

Also, we’ll touch on Iowa State — who is coming off a huge win over Oklahoma — and their matchup against Texas Tech this Saturday.

Joining us later in the program will be Iowa Wesleyan Director of Athletics Derek Zander, he’ll discuss the Tigers’ transition back to NAIA.

Again tonight’s program will start at 4:00 p.m.

MLB Division Series Rolls On:

The Major League Baseball playoffs rolled on yesterday with some compelling match-ups: